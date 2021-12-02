All free PS Plus and Xbox Live games for December 2021

The last month of the year is here, and with it comes a final batch of free games for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live with Gold subscribers. Among the December games are some very interesting ones like the new version of Godfall for PS5 and PS4, and game indie The Escapists 2 for Xbox.

Playstation plus

Godfall is an action and RPG-type game based on collecting loot It can be played both solo and in multiplayer, and is perhaps the protagonist among the games that arrive on PS4 and PS5 this month. Nevertheless, Deadly Shell It is also an action and RPG game with a very hard combat, in the best style of the saga Souls, but with its own mechanics that make it very interesting.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Godfall: Challenger Edition

Playstation 4

Deadly Shell

Lego DC Super-Villains

Xbox Live with Gold

In the case of Xbox, December is not a month that includes “triple A” or high-profile titles, but still one of the titles that shines the most this month on Xbox Live is The Escapists 2, a strategy game in which players must escape from prison. Also available Tropico 5 and others.

G / O Media may get a commission

Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One:

The Escapists 2 (available between December 1 and 31)

Tropico 5 (available between December 16 and January 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with new consoles)

Orcs Must Die! (available between December 1 and 15)

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (available between December 16 and 31)

In the case of PS Plus, the games are only available to users as long as they are subscribed to the service; PS4 games are also available in PS5 through backward compatibility. Similarly, Xbox 360 games can also be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S through backward compatibility.