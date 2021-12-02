Alfonso Cuarón to direct Cate Blanchett in the new Apple TV + series

Related news

Apple TV + continues to take steps to become the new home of quality series. The streaming platform just gave the green light to Disclarmer, the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Renee Knight. Three Oscar winners will work together for the first time on the project: the director Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity, 2013) and the actors Cate blanchett (Blue jasmine, 2013) and Kevin kline (A fish named Wanda, 1988). The production is currently in the process of writing its scripts.

Blanchett to Catherine Ravenscroft, a respected television documentary journalist whose work has been based on revealing the hidden transgressions of more influential institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline, in a character who was to be played by Gary Oldman) appears on his nightstand, is horrified to realize that she is a key character in a story that she hoped was buried in the past for a long time.

Disclaimer is the first project of the Mexican director, screenwriter and producer after his collaboration with Netflix in Rome. Cuarón signed in 2019 a development agreement with Apple and the adaptation of the novel Obsessed It will be the first production between both parties to see the light. He will be accompanied by two old collaborators, the producer Gabriela rodriguez, and the doubly Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel lubezki. The latter will share responsibilities with another Hollywood heavyweight, Bruno delbonnel, a regular of the Coen brothers.

After earning his first gold statuette for Gravity, Cuarón made his debut on American television directing the pilot of the science fiction series Believe. The proposal passed without pain or glory through the grid of NBC and did not receive the renewal for a second season. In 1989 and 1990 the filmmaker directed six episodes in his country of Marked time, an anthology of science fiction and horror stories. Disclosure It is Cuarón’s first project as the creative head of production.

For Blanchett it will be her first television project since her role as curator Phyllis Schlafly of Mrs. America, for which she chose the Emmy and the Golden Globe. Here the challenge will be to play an influential woman who sees her secrets come to light in a way that endangers the future of her career and her family. Mystery novel author will mark first serial role for Kevin Kline, a veteran actor who came to the project replacing Gary Oldman. The actor of In & Out gives voice to the lord Fischoeder in the animated series Bob’s burgers since its first season, a job for which he opted for an Emmy in 2017.

Apple TV + has television projects underway with Hollywood references such as Meryl Streep and Kit Harington, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, Brie Larson, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, Misha Green, Bill Lawrence, Tom Holland, Vera Farmiga, Maya Rudolph and Natalie Portman , among others. Blanchett, Kline and Cuarón have just joined the most sought-after club on television.

‘Disclaimer’ will premiere soon exclusively on Apple TV +.

