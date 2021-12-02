Alberto García Aspe announced his departure from Fox Sports

Alberto García Aspe leaves Fox Sports (Photo: Instagram / @ betogarciaaspe)

The sports commentators They have become part of the sports agenda, so any changes that occur on the television stations generate interest among the fans. It is not news that sports channels say goodbye to their commentators and analysts to renew their workforce or give space to new television projects.

Now it was the turn of Alberto Garcia Aspe to say goodbye to the company in which he collaborated. Former footballer announced that it will stop collaborating with Fox Sports Mexico. Through an official statement made on his social networks, García Aspe shared with his Twitter followers that he will leave the television station after eight years as a sports analyst.

He thanked the time that he was collaborating for the channel and the friendship that his co-workers forged with each one.

Now it was Alberto García Aspe’s turn to say goodbye to the company in which he collaborated (Photo: Twitter / @ betogarciaaspe8)

“Today my stage ends in @FOXSportsMX They were 8 years of working with great colleagues and friends. I want to thank each one of them, but mainly, all of you for allowing me to enter your houses. Thank you very much Fox Sports! We will continue reading around here ”, he wrote.

He accompanied his publication with a series of photographs of the different events in which he collaborated throughout these years.

In 2013 The Beto joined the commentator staff of Fox Sports. After spending a period in direct with the UNAM Pumas, he left Mexican football and took the microphones.

In 2013 El Beto joined the Fox Sports commentary staff (Photo: Instagram / @ betogarciaaspe)

His participation was mainly in coverage of the Mexican National Team. He was also part of the program’s hosts The last word where he came to collaborate with André Marin. It should be remembered that the first television station where he shared his experience as a former Liga MX player was on The Play from Televised sports.

In 2002 he retired from professional football and almost immediately joined what is today TUDN. He stayed there for a few years until he had the opportunity to return to football but now as sports vice president.

For 2012 the University club hired him for the current tournament and make different decisions in the university board. Without many achievements he left office and came to Fox Sports.

The readjustments within the television station not only hurt Alberto García Aspe because Fernando Quirarte also left (Photo: Instagram / @ betogarciaaspe)

Changes in Fox Sports

The adjustments within the television station not only harmed Alberto Garcia Aspe, as at least one other well-known commentators from the US network also said goodbye to the channel. Fernando Quirarte, former Mexican soccer player, said goodbye to Fox Sports Mexico.

In a brief publication on his official Twitter account, he shared an emotional farewell and thanked the years in which he worked with them. He pointed out that he will continue in projects related to soccer.

“Today ends a stage, thanks to @FOXSportsMX and to all his great team for all the support provided during these 5 years of much learning. Enthusiastic about new projects that may come in what I am most passionate about, which is football ”, he published.

(Photo: Twitter / @ F_Quirarte)

He immediately received various messages of encouragement wishing him well.

Juan Carlos Vázquez, sports narrator, also expressed his term of relationship with the company: “My cycle at Fox Sports is ending. Although I will continue in the sports industry, I will soon comment on my new role in it… this story will continue, ”he posted on Twitter.

(Photo: Twitter / @ elnarrador)

Mariana Velázquez, a journalist, joined the commentators who announced her departure and likewise shared this Wednesday that she was ending her stage on the network. “Thanks to @FOXSportsMX for these almost 3 years. I take great things with me and especially great friendships !!! . See you soon”.

So far the reasons that led to Fox Sports to the readjustment of its payroll of collaborators. Another of the chain’s readjustments is that they announced the disappearance of the channel Fox Sports in some countries of America to give rise to ESPN 4, channel that will take that place.

KEEP READING:

Pedro Caixinha will return to Santos Laguna for the Clausura 2022

The TUDN member who praised Martinoli, Dr. García and Jorge Campos for their coverage

What does Checo Pérez need to achieve third place in the Formula 1 Championship