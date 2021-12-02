Alberto García Aspe and Fernando Quirarte say goodbye to Fox Sports

Hobby

After several years in Fox Sports, former footballers Alberto García Aspe and Fernando Quirarte announced their departure from the television station, surprising the followers of the sports media.

García Aspe was part of the television network for eight years and. like the legend of Chivas, repeatedly participates in the debate program “The Last Word”, where he lived controversial moments.

Today my stage ends in @FOXSportsMX They were 8 years of working with great colleagues and friends. I want to thank each one of them, but mainly, all of you for allowing me to enter your houses. Thank you very much Fox Sports! We will continue reading here. pic.twitter.com/rZVkAQQnbz – Alberto García Aspe (@ betogarciaaspe8) December 2, 2021

“Today my stage in FOX Sports MX ends. They were 8 years of working with great colleagues and friends. I want to thank each of them, but mainly, to all of you for allowing me to enter your homes. Thank you very much Fox Sports!“the World Cup player wrote on social media.

For its part, the ‘Sheriff’ was with the company for five years, in which he was one of the key pieces in the team of analysts and commentators, in addition to participating in game broadcasts.

Today ends a stage, thanks to @FOXSportsMX and to all his great team for all the support provided during these 5 years of great learning. Excited about new projects that may come in what I am most passionate about, which is soccer. – Fernando Quirarte (@F_Quirarte) December 2, 2021

“Today ends a stage, thanks to FOX Sports and all its great team for all the support provided during these 5 years of much learning. Enthusiastic about new projects that may come in what I am most passionate about, which is soccer, “announced the former captain of the Mexican national team.

