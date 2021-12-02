Aída Cortés, model OnlyFans, published photos of the red lingerie

The creator of adult content published some photos where she wore a sensual outfit.

Aída Cortés became one of the models of OnlyFans most recognized in Colombia, due to the content they shared, the announcements they made about their personal projects and the opinions they gave regarding this profession. By creating content, the young woman managed to attract the attention of the curious, who began to come to her profile out of curiosity or taste.

After the boom it took for the advertisement you made about your personal sex toy, which she launched with the mold of her intimate part, the Colombian stole the glances of some social network users with a publication in which she exposed her sensual style.

The model She welcomed December and the Christmas spirit with a witty and spicy idea, in which she showed off her curves, showed off her lush poses, and played with common objects. Cortés did not hesitate to add a daring touch to it, wearing a sensual red lingerie design.

As seen in the snapshots, Aida appears playing with a whipped cream, modeling a set of garters, a thong and a bra, while wearing her hair down. In the second image He is on his back, showing his tail and smiling mischievously at the camera.

“My Christmas spirit wants out“The young woman wrote in the caption, where she also placed some Christmas tree emojis and green leaves. In this content he already has more than 190,000 likes and gathers hundreds of compliments from his loyal followers.

“Aída Cortés you have maddened and my heart in an uproar”, “I love you a lot”, “Long live Christmas”, “Wow, very sexy baby”, “Divine”, “I fell in love once more”, “You in red and I in craving for you ”, among other reactions.