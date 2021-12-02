Actors who were disturbed after their biggest roles

Michael Douglas, Low Instincts

In 1992, the actor released the Paul Verhoeven film that had fiery sexual and erotic scenes with Sharon Stone, at that time one of the most desired women in the world. After the premiere and after everyone talked about the film, Douglas announced that he would be admitted to a psychiatric clinic for his addiction to sex, and since then the general belief is that the filming left consequences for the American actor. However, two decades later the interpreter said that everything was an invention and that his true addiction was to alcohol.

Kate Winslet, The Reader

Although she won the Oscar for her sensational portrayal of a woman who was a warden at Auschwitz and who tries to hide that past because she let 300 women die, the role was not kind to the Titanic actress. The character cannot read or write and is very ashamed of that. That meeting of sensations made Winslet go into a deep depression, which was worsened because that year he had another complex role in the movie “Just a Dream.”

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

When the “Mr. Robot” actor was told he had to play Freddie Mercury, he prepared himself with such obsession that, he later recounted, he underwent all kinds of effort and punishment to look as much like the English rock star as possible. . So much work left its fruits but also consequences: Malek suffered panic attacks and it took a lot for him to get rid of the gestures, the tics, but also the manias of Mercury. The same thing happened with other characters.

Anne Hathaway, Les Miserables

Another case of an Oscar winner who was affected by the role. In the musical, the actress played Fantine, a woman forced into prostitution to pay for her daughter’s care. The task affected her body and mind: Anne had to cut her hair, lose several kilos and undergo a grueling filming that left her on the verge of collapse. The character dies of tuberculosis, so the actress must have had the most deteriorated body possible to make it real. However, what cost him the most, he said, was the performance of “I dreamed a dream.”

Heath Ledger, Batman, The Dark Knight

To prepare his unforgettable Joker (the best character in all the Batman films, including the main characters), the actor isolated himself for two months and slept for two hours a day. That situation would have accentuated his depression that had started with the separation of Michelle Williams, also an actress and mother of his daughter.

He died on January 22, 2008 from an overdose of depression medications that he had started taking after filming.