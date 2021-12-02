A Tesla quad for kids

Photo : Tesla

In his day, Elon Musk promised that Tesla would launch a quad with the same design as the Cybertruck. He has finally delivered on his promise, but with a nuance. The Cyberquad for Kids is an electric vehicle for children’s use. This assuming, of course, that the long-suffering parents are willing to pay the $ 1,900 it costs the toy .

The Cyberquad for kids (so called) is powered by lithium-ion batteries that give it a top speed of 16 kilometers per hour with a range of 24 kilometers. Top speed in reverse is 8 kilometers per hour.

The Cyberquad for kids chassis is made of steel, and s it carries up to 68 kilos, which is enough weight to be treated in a child. It’s probably so they can ride two at the same time. The minimum age to ride one is 8 years old. The seat is padded and has disc brakes and adjustable suspension. Front and back they count with headlights LED.

Photo : Tesla

The design of the Cyberquad for kids is very inspired by that of the Cybertruck. The question is whether it will be the same design as the adult model that Musk promised his fans, or will it be different when it is announced (possibly when the Cybertruck goes on sale). It is priced at $ 1,900 and can be purchased now, but there is no guarantee it will arrive before Christmas. [Tesla vía Ma shable]