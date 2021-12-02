A new game comes by surprise to Xbox Game Pass today

It is very difficult to fault Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s subscription service houses an immense catalog full of titles of all kinds, both big AAA and a good number of essential indies. The company also does not cease in its efforts to do better and better, adding “more wood”.

From Generation Xbox we like to keep you up to date with every new game that is coming to the service. A couple of days ago we already showed you which were the games that would arrive during the first days of December, with of course Halo Infinite at the helm. But, totally by surprise, one that is a true indie gem has arrived today.

Townscaper Coming to Xbox Game Pass Today

The game in question is Townscaper, a very special game. It basically consists of building towns or villages literally at our whim, without any need to meet requirements or without meeting limitations. Townscaper is one of those games to lose yourself in it for a long time and enjoy your creativity. For those of you who are achievement-hunters it is also very interesting and is that you can get your 1000 points in just one hour. A great option that we can enjoy totally free thanks to Xbox Game Pass.