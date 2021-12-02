7 Android news that will reach your mobile this Christmas

These are the new features that are coming to Android devices in the coming weeks.

It is possible that your mobile will not receive the update to Android 12 in the short or medium term. Or it may even never be. However, that does not imply that you will not be able to enjoy some of the latest news in the operating system.

Through a post on its official blog, Google has announced a new set of news that will come to Android over the next few weeks, on the occasion of the Christmas festivities. Among them, it is possible to find new Google Assistant tools, more widgets and other interesting functions.

“Family Bell” will allow you to notify your family of important events

The first of the news announced by Google is Family bell, a new feature of the Google Assistant, which allows notify all members of the same family about important events. Said notices will be notified through the smartphones, speakers or smart screens of each member of the family.

Even more new widgets for Google apps

Some of the Google apps have already been updated to include New widgets with style according to the Material You design lines of Android 12. However, there were still some apps to be updated to introduce this type of widgets.

One of the next to do so is Google Photos, which now allows configure a widget with photos of animals or specific people.

Google Play Books and YouTube Music are the other two apps that also release new widgets, and that will soon be available to Android users.

Holiday memories on Google Photos

The “stories” of Google Photos, also known as Memories, release a new theme of Holidays that will allow us to see the best photographs of celebrations such as Halloween, New Year’s Eve or Christmas.

Quick responses in Android Auto

Android Auto, Google’s platform for vehicles, did not have an intuitive way to reply to messages received to the mobile. From now on, this will change thanks to the possibility of submit suggested quick responses by the Google Assistant.

In addition to that, the possibility of launch Android Auto automatically when our mobile is connected to the car. And, in the not too distant future, it will be possible search for music by voice on some of the most popular music platforms.

Unlock your mobile with the car

Another novelty related to cars is the possibility of unlock, and even start your car with your mobile.

For now, yes, this function is only available in the Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21, and it works with some specific BMW models.

Improved permission management

Android is already capable of revoke permissions to those applications that have not been used for a long time, to avoid possible risks related to security. Starting next month, this feature will be available on “billions more devices”, since it will work on models with Android 6 and higher versions.

Even more emoji combinations

The “kitchen of emojis” remains one of the funniest features to hit Gboard, Google’s keyboard, in recent years.

From now on, it will be possible create even more different emoji combinations. To do this, simply install the latest available beta version of Gboard.

