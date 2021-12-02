December has arrived and is full of surprises because 5 new games are now available on Xbox Game Pass. That’s right, if your backlog was already big, it’s about to get bigger because these new new games on Xbox Game Pass will undoubtedly be games that you will at least want to try and probably get hooked on one of these. After all, on the list there are such recognized titles as Stardew Valley, or Final Fantasy XIII-2.

Also available in game preview is ANVIL: Vaul Breaker, a multiplayer sci-fi roguelike action shooter in which you control characters called Vault Breakers to explore various galaxies that are teeming with monsters. ANVIL features over 100 randomly generated artifacts and dozens of weapons. You can see on our website the list of all games available on Xbox Game Pass.

New Xbox Game Pass games announced for the first half of December

5 new games now available on Xbox Game Pass

In addition to those already mentioned, among these 5 new games on Xbox Game Pass, there are some that arrive at launch (at least on console), such as Lawn Moving Simulator and Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. The truth is that this month’s offer for Xbox Game Pass is much more than diverse and has something to offer all gamers based on their tastes and interests. From mowing grass with licensed machinery to epic adventures.

This is the full list of new games on Xbox Game Pass which are available now: