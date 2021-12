12 featured releases planned for December 2021 on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

You already know that Nintendo switch keeps getting new games and there are always some games that stand out or catch the eye of the players. Like everything, it is always a matter of taste.



Now Nintendo Life has recently shared a list where it does a review of new featured games that will arrive this month to the hybrid console. Undoubtedly, many of them look promising, so we will have to be attentive to see how fans and specialized press receive them.

You can see the list of games (along with their release date) below:

Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – December 3

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc – December 3

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair – December 3

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – December 3

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp – December 3

Life is Strange: True Colors – December 7

LOVE 3 – December 7

Ever Forward – December 7

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space – December 8

Loop Hero – December 9

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX – December 9

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – December 13

