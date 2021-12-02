11 miniseries from 2021 to watch on December bridge (and Christmas)

This year 2021 has continued to confirm the good health of miniseries, especially on streaming platforms. Some of them have been so successful that they have ended up being turned into series, such as ‘The White Lotus’, and viewers are increasingly turning to them because they do not require such a long investment of time. Therefore, we recommend these eleven to see on the December bridge or on your Christmas holidays. By Marina Such – 01 Dec 2021

‘Nine perfect strangers’

Some of Tranquillum’s clients on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Tandem Nicole Kidman-David E. Kelley repeat for the third time from Big Little Lies with Nine perfect strangers, which again adapts a book by Liane Moriarty. On this occasion, we move on to a spiritual retreat in which its guests trust that they can overcome the problems that afflict them, ranging from mourning a loved one to social media anxiety. But retirement is not exactly what it seems and its director, much less.

‘It’s a sin’

‘It’s a sin’ is Russell T. Davies’ new creation after ‘Years and Years’.

Available on HBO Max.

The screenwriter Russell T. Davies wanted to honor in It’s a sin to all that generation of young people who were lost during the worst years of the AIDS epidemic, in the 80s and 90s. He does it through a boy who moves to London eager to freely live his homosexuality and, in addition, to fulfill his dreams of succeeding as an actor. The appearance of AIDS will coincide with very restrictive laws on the treatment of homosexuals and the sick, who suffered great stigmatization.

‘Sentence’

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham star in ‘Condemnation’.

Available at Movistar +.

The interpretive duel between Stephen Graham and Sean Bean is one of the great attractions of Sentence, which follows a teacher who goes to prison for hitting a man while driving drunk. There he will be related to a prison official who tries to be strict and fair with the prisoners, but who becomes the target of a group of them after his son is also incarcerated. They are only three chapters full of emotional intensity.

‘Vigil: nuclear conspiracy’

Paterson Joseph and Suranne Jones, in a scene from ‘Vigil: Nuclear Conspiracy’.

Available at Movistar +.

Vigil has been one of the BBC’s great audience successes in 2021. Its plot moves between a nuclear submarine, in which one of its radar operators appears dead, and the surface, where the investigation of his murder branches out so unexpected. Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are the main protagonists of a thriller surprising for locating its center in a love story marked by doubts and the inability to confess one’s own feelings.

‘Mare of Easttown’

‘Mare of Easttown’ is Kate Winslet’s second miniseries on HBO.

Available on HBO Max.

Mare of Easttown is a mystery series set in a small town. Of those we have had a multitude of fictions lately. Where this stands out is in the portrait of Mare, its main detective, played by Kate winslet, his family and his friends. The series is concerned with providing them with nuances and details that end up building relationships that are worth a marathon to see what happened to young Erin and who was to blame.

‘Lisey’s story’

Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star in “Lisey’s Story.”

Available on Apple TV +.

Stephen King adapts his own novel into Lisey’s story, directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. Lisey is the widow of a successful writer who has just passed away, and she is faced with the task of seeing what she does with his legacy. In between a fan with not exactly benign intentions and the revelations that Lisey is making about her husband and his inner world intrude. Did she really know the person she was in love with? Can you trust your memory?

‘On the hunt for love’

‘On the hunt for love’ reflects a world of elegance, privilege and exuberance. / Movistar +

Available at Movistar +.

England, 1920s. Linda and Fanny are two young people from good families who are eager to live life and indulge in love, fun and new experiences. However, their personalities are quite different and they have different points of view on all of it. Lily James and Emily Beecham give life to the two protagonists Hunting for love, which adapts a novel by Nancy Mitford. Responsible for this is also actress Emily Mortimer.

‘The director’

In ‘The Director’, Sandra Oh stars in a promotion that will have more problems than it seems. / Netflix

Available on Netflix.

Sandra Oh is the main protagonist of this comedy, co-created by Amanda peet, and set in the academic world. The director focuses on the new head of the English department at an aging university that needs to attract new students. To do this, he is tasked with getting rid of older teachers with less traction among students, while he has to deal with another who commits an awkwardness in class that goes viral and threatens to bring problems to the institution.

‘The assistant’

Margaret Qualley takes a definitive step in her career with the role of Alex, the protagonist of ‘The Assistant’. / Netflix

Available on Netflix.

The assistant It was one of the revelations at the end of the year with its story, based on true events, of a young mother with few economic resources who flees an abusive relationship. Margaret qualley She plays this young woman who starts working as a cleaner and who, in addition to seeking the best for her daughter, has to deal with her own mother, who is bipolar and with whom she has a rather complicated relationship. She is played by Qualley’s real-life mother, Andie McDowell.

‘Dopesick, story of an addiction’

‘Dopesick’ faces the start of the opioid crisis in the United States.

Available on Disney +.

Since the late 1990s, the United States has been living in serious opioid abuse crisis from which Dopesick tells its origin through three sources: the pharmaceutical company that launched an opioid analgesic lying about its addictive capacity, a mining community that experiences its effects first-hand, and the federal agents who are investigating whether the company has committed any crime in the commercialization of the drug. It has a great cast and the very clear objective of denouncing the situation and the responsibility of Purdua Pharma in all this.

‘Secrets of a marriage’

‘Secrets of a marriage’ is a remake of the Ingmar Bergman classic.

Available on HBO Max.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in this new version of Ingmar Bergman’s classic about a couple in crisis, and how they handle it. Secrets of a marriage explores the reasons why they may be unhappy, the need to move to another stage without ceasing to love the other person, and stands out for the interpretations of its two actors, who already worked together on the film The most violent year and that they are also one of the main promoters of the project.