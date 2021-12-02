10 celebrity couples you no longer remembered: Natalie Portman and Gael García, Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise

Carlo Allegri / Getty Images



Hollywood has gifted us with legendary couples who, whether or not they are currently together, most of us place like Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, David and Victoria Beckham, Jay-Z and Beyoncé and many more.

However, there are actors and actresses that we all know but that we rarely relate together, much less do we think of them as a couple like Natalie Portman and Gael García. We present you 10 celebrity couples who were in a relationship and you had no idea.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images



# 1 Salma Hayek and Edward Norton

Hayek and Norton lived their love for several years, from 1999 to 2003. The Mexican actor and actress took great care of their privacy as a couple, however, they did not hesitate to work together as they did in Frida, a film that earned Salma an Oscar nomination and in which Norton not only played Nelson Rockefeller but also collaborated on the script.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images / ImageDirect



# 2 Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

In 2002, Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock starred in Murder by Numbers, Their interaction on set transcended the screen, and shortly thereafter the couple began a relationship that lasted for about a year.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images



# 3 Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette

Before marrying Scarlett Johansson and enjoying his marriage to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was about to walk down the aisle for the first time with singer Alanis Morissette. Ryan and Alanis were engaged for two years and in 2004 they got engaged but three years later, in 2007, they canceled their engagement.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images



# 4 Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey

During the filming of A Time to Kill, Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey began a relationship, which lasted two years.

Online USA / Getty Images



# 5 Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise

A little after sharing credits in Vanilla Sky, Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise began a courtship that they made official in 2001. They enjoyed their relationship for a few years but in 2004 they decided to end it.

Matthew Peyton / Getty Images



# 6 Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen

During the filming of Midnight in Paris, Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen enjoyed a beautiful chemistry that led them to have a relationship, which they made official on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011. McAdams and Sheen were together until 2013.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images



# 7 Kristen Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal

In 2002, after Jake’s sister, actress Maggie, introduced them, Kristen Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed a beautiful courtship for a couple of years. However, in 2004 they parted ways.

Mark Mainz / Getty Images



# 8 Courteney Cox and Michael Keaton

The star of Friends had a long relationship with Michael Keaton, during the time in which the actor gave life to Batman. The couple enjoyed a six-year courtship, from 1989 to 1995.

Diane Freed / Getty Images



# 9 Natalie Portman and Gael Garcia

In the 2000s, before both reached the great stardom that now characterizes them, Natalie Portman and Gael García had a brief relationship. They never walked the red carpet together, but there are some paparazzi photos of their romance.

# 10 Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland

In the nineties, the renowned actress and actor of 24 they starred Flatliners and their connection went across the screen. The couple were even getting married in June 1991. However, Roberts called off the wedding three days earlier.

You may also like: