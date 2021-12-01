Yuya fans find her similar to Kendall Jenner after posting a photo from when she was a child | Famous
With nearly 17 million followers on Instagram and 25 million subscribers on YouTube, Yuya is one of the most popular content creators on the Internet in Latin America.
In recent months, the conversation about the youtuber on social networks has developed around her son Mar, who was born on September 29, 2021.
Yuya has published some pictures of Mar, but decided not to show her face for privacy, so her followers still do not know the baby.
However, the influencer has not stopped uploading content to social networks and published a memory of her childhood through Instagram stories.
Yuya’s resemblance to Kendall Jenner
In recent days, Yuya posted a photo of her as a child and reactions were swift from her followers.
Navy blue school uniform, long socks and a parted hairstyle in the middle was the ‘look’ that the influencer had in childhood, I remember that she shared through Instagram stories.
A follower of Yuya took a screenshot of the story, since they only last 24 hours published, and uploaded it to Twitter highlighting the resemblance of the children’s version of Yuya with Kendall Jenner.
Among the responses to the tweet, other followers responded “it is true” when noting the physical similarities of the Mexican influencer with the Kardashian.
It is not the first time that Yuya’s followers have compared her to Kendall Jenner. Since 2017, one of her followers pointed out that Yuya became “Mexican Kendall Jenner”.
Ale Castañeda, Yuya’s cousin, also shared a childhood memory at the request of followers and the resemblance to Kendall Jenner was noted in her post.
The latest news from Yuya and Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is two years younger than Yuya, but they both have in common being public figures; however Kendall exceeds 200 million followers on Instagram.
On November 4, Jenner posted a photo of herself as a child to thank the congratulations on her 26th birthday, celebrated on November 3.
In addition to sharing her childhood photo, Yuya also posted some drawings she made of her family during her school days through her stories and recent black and white photos that are memories of her pregnancy.
However, the youtuber has not commented on the allegations of her resemblance to Kendall Jenner.