‘You don’t win 7 Ballon d’Or’; Lavezzi’s challenge for Messi in 2016

Lionel messi has positioned itself as the top winner of the Ballon d’Or after adding your seventh prize, surpassing for 2 a Cristiano Ronaldo and for 6 a Luka modric, winners who are still active. In 2016 Pocho Lavezzi challenged the Argentine to achieve this milestone, something that perhaps he saw impossible, but he has already achieved.

The now soccer player of the PSG has been maintained andn the highest of world football for more than 10 years, something that very few have emulated, as it has Cristiano Ronaldo. This fact has given him 7 gold medals and Lavezzi was overcome in a challenge he launched 5 years ago.

Lavezzi and the challenge to Messi of 2016

5 years ago when Lionel messi was getting his fifth Ballon d’Or, Ezequiel Lavezzi he sent him a challenge to ’30’ of PSG, where I just expected that got 7 medals that France Football delivers and where I thought it would be very complicated.

At the time and for the dispute what was with Cristiano Ronaldo, it was thought thatand this fact would take much longer, Well, despite his dominance it was not going to be easy at all, but now they have fulfilled him.

“Congratulations Leo on your 5th Ballon d’Or! Don’t you dare to win 7 haha #Messi, ”Lavezzi wrote on Twitter.

After confirming the Messi’s triumph, tens of users on social networks revived this tweet del Pocho, where they told him that ‘there are no impossibilities for the GOAT’, making it look like a ‘clown’ (from the emoji) and making it clear that ‘there is only one legend’.

Lavezzi, accepting that Messi outdid himself and reaffirmed himself as one of the best, sent a new congratulation for his seventh Ballon d’Or, causing multiple reactions.

Despite this challenge that was overcome, the Messi’s triumph it was a bit ‘opaque‘ by controversy, since many fans believe that there was ‘theft’ because Robert Lewandowski deserved it, more if you remember that the 2020 gala did not take place.