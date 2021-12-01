Yes or no to gray hair? Do you like this new fashion?

Editor’s note: Mari Rodríguez Ichaso has been a contributor to Vanidades magazine for several decades. She is a specialist in fashion, travel, gastronomy, art, architecture and entertainment, film producer and style columnist for CNN en Español. The opinions expressed in this column are solely his own. Read more opinion pieces at cnne.com/opinion.

(CNN Spanish) –– I must be honest and confess that, although they look a lot and seem to be very fashionable, I don’t like gray hair and I think they age a lot!

This is just my opinion… but it has been more than 2 years now that gray hair has been seen everywhere – and quite a number of celebrities ‘have gone gray’, among them the very beautiful and iconic Princess Carolina of Monaco, the elegant designer Carolina Herrera and actresses like Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jamie Lee Curtis, Helen Mirren and Rita Moreno!

Will this new trend be an act of female empowerment? An act of rebellion with which we tell the world that we are tired of “hiding” the signs that we are aging and we want to hide it with dyes?

I have never considered the arrival of gray hair for these reasons. I only see them as something purely aesthetic. Do they look good or not? Here many opinions differ.

And when we speak of “gray hair” I do not mean those beautiful platinum manes that we have seen in stars like Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, or the fabulous model Carmen Dell’Orefice – a true beauty with gray / white hair with her 90 years of age! ! -, but to those hair without pain or glory, between gray and white, or what in English is called “salt & pepper”, and where gray is mixed with dark hair and predominates in the look.

According to my very “chic” friend Rosa -before she had blonde hair with highlights and now very silver- “I let my gray hair grow because gray hair is sexier than blonde and it is already said that ‘silver is the new blonde”. The sexiest gray hair? Does those white hair have the appeal of “the new blonde”? What do you think?

I do not agree, although it is true that growing gray hair or dyeing your hair in white or silver tones is undoubtedly something daring, and, in some women, a trend that makes them look elegant! But in others, no!

It is important to note that it does not always look good – nor is it easy – to grow gray hair. And before doing it, we must be 100% convinced that we want to do it -because it is a strong change. And the woman (or the man!) Must have the personality to accept their new look and feel happy. Can you imagine George Clooney without his beautiful gray hair?

It is also vital to understand that the tone of the skin of each person determines what gray tone, or what gray tone, can be worn. There are women who are blonde from birth, with white / yellowish complexions that will not look better gray. A solution

intermediate? The silver highlights or ‘streaks’ that mix with the color they wear and hide gray hair, but less radically. That mix of silver, almost white, with golden blonde, or brown, looks great. And to tanned people, gray hair looks regal.

There are many shades of gray or silver. And the more gray a woman has, the easier it will be for her to turn her hair into a beautiful silver gray speckled with gray! Another option to say “yes” to the reeds is to experiment with a new haircut and gradually eliminate the color that we have now.

Of course, gray or silver-gray hair needs special care to keep it from looking dry or unkempt. It’s a good idea to use a shampoo for gray hair that removes the yellowish tinge that gray hair sometimes has. And a conditioner for gray hair – without bluish or purple tones that accentuate the silver tone – as well as using a hydrating mask to keep hair healthy and shiny.

Like everything in fashion, the new is desired … and people want new things. And if Queen Letizia and Jennifer Aniston see their few gray hairs here or there -or we see Carolina Herrera with her new look 100% like a white speck-, perhaps we will imitate them. And changing hair color has always been something that women have liked to do when they want changes and a new ‘look’. Which has a positive psychological effect. And if you don’t like the result, you can always dye your hair back to the color it was in before or a similar one!