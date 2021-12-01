Xbox Game Pass is getting Halo Infinite and 11 other great titles coming soon

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass will close the year with an interesting wave of games that will join the service for consoles, PC and mobile devices in the coming days. The most anticipated release is undoubtedly Halo Infinite, but you should know that there are other interesting titles already on the way.

This morning the list of games that will join Xbox Game Pass in the first half of December was revealed. There will be surprises of all kinds, since there will be 11 titles that can be downloaded at no additional cost very soon.

All of these games will join Xbox Game Pass in December

As we tell you, Halo Infinite It will be the big news at the beginning of the month, as the 343 Industries title opens on December 8 and will be available from day 1 on Xbox Game Pass.

There are also great games for fans of JRPG, indies, and multiplayer titles. This since Final Fantasy XIII-2, Stardew valley and Aliens: Fireteam Elite are other outstanding titles that can be played from the service.

If you are an enthusiast of Among us, you’ll be happy to hear that this fun proposition is finally joining Xbox Game Pass for consoles. Do you like anime? Then mark your calendar, because from next week you will be able to download One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

As if that were not enough, December will also feature some other day 1 releases, especially from independent productions such as Rubber bandits, ANVIL, Archvale and more. Below you can see the complete list of games:

December 2nd:

ANVIL (consoles and PC)

Archvale (consoles, PC and cloud)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (consoles and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (consoles, PC and cloud)

Rubber bandits (consoles, PC and cloud)

Stardew valley (consoles, PC and cloud)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (consoles, PC and cloud)

December 7th:

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (consoles, PC and cloud)

December 8:

Halo Infinite (consoles, PC and cloud)

December 9:

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (consoles, PC and cloud)

December 14th:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (consoles, PC and cloud)

Among us (consoles)

