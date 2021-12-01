With a photo Amber Heard stressed that she will not leave Aquaman 2

Since Johnny Depp left Fantastic Beasts 3, some fans have launched a campaign to have their ex-wife, Amber Heard, don’t be part of the next movie Aquaman, which is also carried out under the aegis of Warner Bros.

But while Depp was already replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the Wizarding World franchise, Heard recently wanted to remind himself that he does not plan to leave the King of the Seven Seas saga.

During last Sunday, Heard used her Instagram account to share a photo where she appears training. All of the hand of a description that says: “Alexa, play City Girls’ ‘Pussy Talk'”, next to the hashtags “Training songs” and “Aquaman 2”.

The campaign to get Heard fired from Aquaman 2 started on the subject of Depp’s departure from Fantastic Animals 3. Something that in turn happened in the middle of the defamation trial that Depp starred against the British tabloid The Sun for accusations of domestic violence in his relationship with Heard.

Depp eventually lost that trial, but currently has another pending legal dispute with Heard in the United States.

In that sense, although the actress’s preparation for Aquaman 2 It is not flashy because Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master) is already doing the same, evidently this is a sign that for now Heard will remain as Mera in the franchise starring Jason Momoa.

Aquaman 2 plans to premiere during December 2022.