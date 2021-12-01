Willy’s Wonderland: Nicolas Cage’s latest craze reminiscent of Five Nights at Freddy’s

In recent years, there is no one to stop Nicolas Cage. One day he is adapting you to Lovecraft (Color Out of Space), the next he kills his children on the big screen (Mom and Dad) and another is dedicated to fighting with a chainsaw against hippies and hellish bikers (Mandy). The latest madness of the Oscar-winning actor is called Willy’s wonderland, comes out in 2021 and has just released a trailer that surely reminds more than one of the Five Nights at Freddys saga. Terror, abandoned places, animatronics and blood, a lot of blood. What more could you want?

“The janitor (which is what Cage’s character is called) is lost in a remote city and cannot pay the local garage to have his Jeep repaired so he can return home. Therefore, to pay for the repairs, access to spend a night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, a long-abandoned children’s amusement park, “you can read in the film’s synopsis.” It’s actually a death trap, a living nightmare in which Willy’s Wonderland animatronics come to life to destroy him. The Janitor will be forced to fight the monsters and try to survive by any means until dawn. And no, the janitor didn’t play fair“.

The viral terror of Five Nights at Freddy’s

Curiously, that synopsis could pass perfectly as that of an adaptation of Five nights at freddy’s, a video game saga with more than twelve installments to its credit. In fact, for this 2021 it already has another announced, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, which will come to PC and PS5. Turned into a true viral phenomenon, the work of Steel wood studios stands out for how simple, original and terrifying it is. Far from more classic and action-focused proposals, Five Nights at Freedy’s consists of, broadly speaking, in the booth of a janitor (or concierge …) checking security cameras at night from shops, amusement parks, etc. At our fingertips we will have a control panel that turns on the lights when they leave, or that blocks certain doors if we see someone approaching. Our biggest enemy in the game are also animatronics like Freddy Fazbear, who will try to stop us make it to the next sunrise alive. Very simple mechanics, a pinch of strategy and many shocks, too many for our hearts, which tremble with each change of camera. The saga itself confirmed that it would have a movie in 2017 and even showed what its animatronics will be like, but it has remained in limbo since then and, seeing what it has seen, Nicolas Cage has passed them on the right.

