Will Smith tells of the self-esteem problem that ruined his intimate life | Official site

Freddy fieldsDecember 1, 2021 – 9:30

Will Smith had a self-esteem problem that ruined his intimate life

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

Will Smith seems to have it all figured out, but actually he too has had a bad time with self-esteem problems, as he told in his biography, where He detailed how this ruined his intimate and sexual life from an early age.

During his youth, Will Smith did not have a healthy love life. In his first courtship, he suffered the indifelity of his partner, which led him through a process of low self-esteem that he did not know how to solve adequately in time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker