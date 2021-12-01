Will Smith tells of the self-esteem problem that ruined his intimate life | Official site

Freddy fields

Will Smith had a self-esteem problem that ruined his intimate life

Will Smith seems to have it all figured out, but actually he too has had a bad time with self-esteem problems, as he told in his biography, where He detailed how this ruined his intimate and sexual life from an early age.

During his youth, Will Smith did not have a healthy love life. In his first courtship, he suffered the indifelity of his partner, which led him through a process of low self-esteem that he did not know how to solve adequately in time.

For the great support and company he had from his mother and grandmother, Will couldn’t tolerate a woman letting him down like that, so to figure it out, instead of talking about it with his mother and grandmother, he sought to gain approval from any woman who crossed his path.

Feeling insufficient and unable to make a partner happy left him a wound that he filled with promiscuity and fleeting relationships with every woman he crossed paths with, but this showed effects after a while, as he could not have sexual intercourse without having physical discomfort.

As he tells himself, after having an orgasm, she began to vomit every time it happened. This somatization was the way her body and mind made it clear to her that she didn’t want that, even though she couldn’t escape it.

After many years, he met Jada Smith, the woman he married in 1997. However, the healing did not come from his relationship with Jada, this simply made him see that outside of his desperate attempt not to continue on that path that he did not want, there was something that he did want and did enjoy.