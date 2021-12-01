why would I return to Liga MX

After being released from Seattle Sounders, the Peruvian striker would have already received contacts from inside La Maquina and Azulcrema.

Although the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of the MX League, Mexican soccer teams are already moving into the winter transfer market thinking about the Closing 2022. Even more so those who have already been eliminated from the contest, and not to mention if it is clubs like the America or Blue Cross.

Days ago it was known that The Machine was behind one of the most prominent scorers in recent times in MLS, Raúl Ruidíaz, who accumulated dream numbers in the United States competition and excited all his suitors after failing to renew his contract with the Seattle Sounders and in a bond that ends at the end of the year.

Given the possible departure of Cabecita Rodríguez and the safe loss of Orbelín Pineda, coach Juan Reynoso would have already established contacts with the footballer to try to convince him to dress as a Cementero. However, and according to information published by TUDN journalist Gibran Araige, the Eagles of Coapa would have entered the ‘fight’ to stay with the outstanding scorer.

Without going any further, the same source specified that Pedro Aquino himself has also talked to Ruidíaz, whom he knows from the Peruvian National Team, with the aim of tempting him to be his teammate. The restructuring that Azulcrema is considering would have among its objectives the incorporation of a senior striker.

Points in favor to sign Raúl Ruidíaz

Cruz Azul and América have two points in favor in his career to strengthen himself with Ruidíaz: the footballer would arrive ‘free’ after being free, and would have the desire to return to Mexico. However, the high salary he received during his stay in Seattle represents a great difficulty.

The great numbers of Raúl Ruidíaz

Since his arrival at the Major League Soccer, the Peruvian converted the exorbitant figure of 59 annotations plus 15 assists in 89 games played. Only in the 2021 season, the attacker has shone with 17 targets indicated in 26 encounters.

Since 2016, Raúl Ruidíaz surprised the fans of Liga MX when he defended the jersey of Monarcas Morelia, after scoring the tremendous number of 40 goals in 72 games, which earned him two scoring titles in 2016 and 2017, plus a Liga MX Golden Boot.