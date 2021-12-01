Where to see ‘Fruitvale Station’ and ‘I Origins’, Billie Eilish’s favorite movies?

Billie eilish He has become one of the great pop stars thanks to the fact that, paradoxically, he has not repeated the stereotype that many celebrities perpetuated for years. His personality is unique, from the sound and the messages he transmits with his music, to his film tastes, an area in which he has two favorite films: ‘Fruitvale Station‘ and ‘I Origins‘.

Since he rose to world fame, the popularity of Billie eilish She has grown exponentially and, of course, she has also grown as a person, both emotionally and in the artistic sphere and this has been demonstrated with ‘Happier Than Ever’, her second record production that came to see that she is not an ephemeral personality in the music industry.

Related news

Through her songs and in interviews, the singer has opened up about various emotions, either because she reveals emotions or some traumatic experiences or because she shares her figures of admiration and even her favorite movies, which have also changed over time. .

‘Fruitvale Station’ and ‘I Origins’, these are Billie Eilish’s favorite movies

In a recent talk with the magazine Vanity fair, a medium to which the interpreter has provided an exclusive conversation for 5 consecutive years to address the evolution of her personality, Billie eilishAmong other things, he revealed what his new favorite movie is.

Related news

Although on the past 4 occasions the answer was the same: ‘Fruitvale Station‘, for this 2021, the singer-songwriter also revealed that she has changed her mind and replied that, after seeing her once at the airport, she loved it. Is about ‘I Origins‘, film from 2014.

On the one hand, ‘Fruitvale Station ‘ is a 2013 film, Ryan Coogler’s filmmaking debut, and addresses the unjust events that led to the murder of Oscar Grant, a man who was killed by a BART police officer in San Francisco, California.

While ‘I Origins‘, the new favorite of Billie eilish, directed by Mike Cahill, follows the story of Ian Gray, a molecular biology student who finds an existentialist awakening after analyzing, as part of an investigation, the multi-colored iris in a woman’s eyes.







If you are a member of Amazon Prime Video we bring you good news then ‘Fruitvale Station‘is in its catalog in Mexico. Nevertheless, ‘I Origins‘is a bit tricky to find on a streaming service. It can also be found on Amazon Prime Video but not in all regions.

What do you think about your favorite movies Billie eilish? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.