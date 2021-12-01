Where does Zendaya arrive, she steals all eyes, why?
Yesterday during the delivery of the Ballon d’Or, the actress surprised again with her style.
Actress Zendaya, at 25, is already a fashion reference. His style is unique. And so it was patented this year after winning the ‘Fashion Icon of the Year’ award (Fashion Icon of the Year) in the latest edition of the CFDA Fashion Awards known as the ‘Oscars of Fashion’.
His most recent appearance was this Monday during the Ballon d’Or gala at the Théatre du Chatelet in Paris where recognition was given to the most outstanding figures of the year in this sport.
Zendaya was accompanied from her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland. The couple did not go unnoticed. On the red carpet all the camera flashes were aimed at these two Hollywood stars.
For this occasion, the Dune actress chose an elegant and tight black dress that highlighted her figure and revealed her back where she wore a very particular detail: a golden scorpion.
On November 10, Zendaya was once again the center of attention: she became the youngest celebrity to receive the Fashion Icon Award. That day she wore a skirt with two red pleats that matched accessories made with diamonds.
In October, during the premiere of the film Dune in London, the actress was also applauded for the dress she wore. For this occasion, she chose an asymmetrical white sequined sculptural dress by American designer Rick Owens. The finishing touch was given with white gold jewelery from Bvlgari.