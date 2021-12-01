WhatsApp will have reactions with emojis to the messages | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous app WhatsApp is preparing the launch to put reactions with emojis to messages, as it has done in Messenger and Instagram.

According to the WABeta Info website that filters information about the application updates, the reactions in the messages are in the beta phase and will arrive at the end of the year for all users.

Previously, we have shared some tricks of the messaging application on how to make combined or personalized emojis, however, the user must have the GBoard keyboard installed, an app that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

This is how they have announced that the way to react to a message will be simpler, you only have to click the button for a few seconds and the icons will appear to react with various emojis such as the “like” or “red heart”, they will be 6 different, but the user will only be able to select one reaction.

It is worth mentioning that it will be enabled in individual conversations and also in group conversations.

On the other hand, the website indicated that they are still in the beta phase, however, the user will have to register as a beta tester to have the function.

While for Android, users must enter the app, choose the option to become a beta tester, they must accept the conditions of the application and wait for the download to begin, while for iPhone, they must download TestFlight and request the beta version of the app.

It is worth mentioning that the emojis in the application are images used by users to express with greater emphasis the emotions that are shared with others, since the favorite of users is the emoji of the smiley face with tears, the love face and the little face crying, as well as the face of sending a kiss.

