WhatsApp Plus 2022: guide to download the update through APK 18.40.0 | Mexico | Spain | WhatsApp | WSP | WSP | WP | SPORTS-PLAY

We already know that WhatsApp It does not have all the tools you are looking for, because you use third-party applications such as WhatsApp Plus, perhaps the most popular service among those who are looking for new options to what the Meta service offers.

If you want to be up to date with the news of WhatsApp Plus, we tell you that the latest version of APK 18.40.0 is now available. We tell you what the process is so that you can add it to your smartphone and thus have the improved functions and the corrections if necessary.

To download WhatsApp Plus 2021, you will have to go to web portals such as APK’S Techbigs, Teknepolis or Malavida. There you will have to look for the application, in an installer file, in APK format.

As it is an updated version, and its installation implies the download of the entire system of WhatsApp Plus, users will have to remove the original version of WhatsApp so that the installation has no problems. We recommend making a backup so that you do not lose any information.

Note that WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial version of WhatsApp, so you can be exposed to any leakage. Even so, there are users who preferred the Plus version because it has improvements such as adding and using new emojis, adding visual themes, changing the appearance and behavior of the application, changing the options for sending files and making group calls and video calls with up to 8 users. .

BACKUP IN WHATSAPP PLUS

To back up to WhatsApp Plus no need to download another third party app. Best of all, you can choose different clouds to do it:

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp Plus.

Once inside, go to Settings.

There he enters Chats.

At that moment you should look for the backup option.

Now simply uninstall WhatsApp Plus and install WhatsApp from its official channels.

Later, pull your backup and voila, you will have your chats ready again.

