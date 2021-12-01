WhatsApp: How do you know who one of your contacts talks to the most?

One of the instant messaging platforms that we use the most is WhatsApp, especially with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic to the entire world.

If for some reason you want to know with who talks more one of your WhatsApp contacts, below we will show you a simple trick to find out.

With this TRICK you will be able to find out exactly who any of the contacts you have registered on WhatsApp talks with the longest.

Take into account that the only way that exists to know with whom your WhatsApp contacts talk the longest is through the files, messages and photos sent by the person you want to investigate.

Step by Step:

Enter WhatsApp, look for “Settings” (if your smartphone is iOS) or “Settings” (if it’s Android).

Select “data and storage.”

Enter “storage usage”.

Once inside, the list of contacts with whom the person interacts most frequently will be displayed.

By clicking, you will be able to review each of the messages, files and all the information exchanged by the contact you investigated with the person who spends the most time interacting in the instant messaging application.

So you will be able to know in a detailed way who the contact that is of interest to you investigates interacts with more frequently and the best thing is that to find out you do not need external applications, which can put your personal data at risk.

