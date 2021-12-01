WhatsApp and its 6 news for 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.30.2021 08:52:56





There is no doubt that the application of WhatsApp It is one of the favorites of the public, since it allows them to be in constant contact with their loved ones; This has earned the application to be one of the most downloaded, while they continue to be updated for the benefit of their users.

And that is why they have been given six new features that WhatsApp will implement for this 2022, so here we tell you what they are so that you are aware of them and get the most out of them when they reach your devices.

What are the WhatsApp news for 2022?

1. Logout

Among the new features of the application is that you can now open your account WhatsApp from your cell phone and from a computer at the same time (multi-device), although from 2022 you will be able to disconnect from one device, but remain online on another.

2. Reels on WhatsApp

The application will give its users the option to ‘clone’ the Instagram reels, as part of the Meta plan (before Facebook) so you can keep all linked in your apps.

3. Delete a message without time limit

WhatsApp has decided that you can delete a message that you have sent without a time limit, since you currently have 68 minutes to do it and after that period you lose the opportunity to do it, but this will change by 2022.

4. Hide from manually selected contacts

In 2022 you will already be able to choose manually (since today you can only do it in a general way) the people you do not want to be seen online in the application, as well as hide your profile photo; thus, only the contacts you want will be able to see the last hour of your connection.

5. More alternatives in Privacy

Now you can selectively hide profile photos, last connection time and information of some of your contacts. This can be applied because Whatsapp will introduce an option to add “My contacts, except …”, which allows you to keep this section visible to everyone except the people you specify.

6. Reaction to messages

WhatsApp it will allow you to react to the messages you receive, that is, you will be able to use its classic emojis as you can already do in the chats of Facebook and Instagram.