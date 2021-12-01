What to see A series with Sandra Oh, an action series with Mark Wahlberg and “Black Widow” – Tvshow – 08/28/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

Fight for power in a chair that apparently nobody cares

Ji-Yoon Kim is the first woman to hold the chairmanship of English at a major university, which will not be well received by veteran professors who are very little interested in connecting with their young students, or even accepting that step. time left them old. Of course, dealing with academics is just one of the problems that this director has to face, although it is perhaps the most fun of this hilarious miniseries. That’s thanks Bob Balaban and Holland Taylor, who are two of the old teachers.

Creators:Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman. With:Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, Holland Taylor. Where?On Netflix. Origin: United States, 2021.

What is it? Six-episode comedy miniseries.

The story of the origins of a well-known Marvel character

The solo movie of Black Widow, the character played by Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Universe, came to Disney + (that is, at no extra cost). Although her fate was sealed in Avengers: Endgame, Natasha Romanoff will have to face the darkest chapters of her own history when a conspiracy related to her past emerges. Pursued by some pretty strong agents who don’t stop at anything, Natasha must find allies to finish The Red Room, a training ground for other young widows like her.

Director:Cate Shortland. With:Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz. Where:At Disney + Origin: United States, 2021..

What is it?: The solo adventure of the only female Avenger.

Explosions, chases and weapons in a tangled story

The film, about a man who discovers that the hallucinations he has are nothing more than visions of past lives since he belongs to a group of people capable of reincarnation, had everything to be a box office success, but it was direct on streaming. It is a combination of varied hand-to-hand fights, fierce chases in expensive cars and many weapons, the ingredients for any action movie. All this is mixed, without much order, in a fantastic but entertaining story, which is ultimately the important thing.