What sign is Jennifer Aniston and what is her way of being?

Jennifer Aniston, daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, is an American television and film actress who was born on February 11, 1969. From a very young age, she began her career and managed to gain worldwide recognition playing Rachel Green in the highly successful series Friends.

In addition to being very versatile when it comes to playing characters, the personality characteristics of Brad Pitt’s ex-wife make her a wonderful artist. Born under the influence of the Aquarius sign, her main features are to be a very independent, authentic and original person. Charity is his strong suit, which is why he always participates in events and foundations that seek to help those who need it most.

Regarding your emotions, Jennifer is usually very reserved with. He is not someone who is showing all the time what he feels for what can seem a little cold at times. Its strong and overwhelming character stands out more.

Her Ascendant is in the sign of Libra and Venus – the planet of love – is her natal ruler, so beyond not being so demonstrative she is a romantic woman by nature. In addition, the conjunction between Jupiter, ruler of its Moon in Sagittarius, and Uranus, ruler of its Sun, is also in the sign of Libra, with an aspect of Venus. It is important to note that Libra is the sign of the couple, so it is not surprising that Aniston He has made countless roles where the thematic romance and love are predominant or that, even in his own life, has a primary meaning.

Jennifer Aniston posing. Source: Instagram Jennifer Aniston

Another highlight of your chart is the Aries-Libra axis. His smile and cheerful and relaxed character have a lot to do with his Moon in the sign of Sagittarius. This Moon is related and governs your Midheaven in Cancer which indicates a favorable wind for your destiny.Did you imagine these characteristics of Jennifer Aniston?