What Sebastián Córdova will bring to Chivas in the 2022 Clausura Tournament

The Guadalajara Club has suffered a severe problem in recent years with the reinforcements that arrive with a large poster, since practically none have left their mark as expected and especially those that were acquired in 2019 with the arrival of Ricardo Peláez as a sports director, but with the imminent hiring of Sebastián Córdova this could change.

The offensive midfielder emerged from the basic forces of America did not debut with the Eagles in the First Division, because after passing through the U17 and U20 staunch rival went to Necaxa to jump to the Maximum Circuit hand in hand with Marcelo Michel Leaño, who made his debut in 2108 when he was coach of the Rayos del Necaxa and for that reason he knows him perfectly, in what is a great point in favor of the rojiblancos.

In this sense, there is no other strategist who can get more out of Córdova than the coach of the Sacred Herd, who for several duels in the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament did not give the opportunity to be a starter to Uriel antuna and when he did it either there was a great shock on the part of the “Brujo”, that is why the exchange would end with benefit the Guadalajara team.

Who is Sebastián Córdova?

A native of Aguascaliantes, Francisco Sebastián Córdova was born on June 12, 1997 and reached the basic forces of the Eagles when I was 14 years old, but his leap to professionalism occurred with the shirt of the Alebrijes from Oaxaca of the Liga de Ascenso, in a match against Murcielagos de Guamuchil in the Copa MX in 2016, however, after a few months he returned to America.

In 2018 he was transferred again, but now to Necaxa where he met Marcelo Michel Leaño, who gave him the confidence to take his first steps in the Maximum Circuit, although after a year he returned to Azulcremas to show his talent. At Clausura 2019 Córdova scored a double to Chivas in a National Classic, which catapulted him to have more reflectors due to his great ease in handling the ball from three quarters of the court to the front and his forcefulness. In addition to the fact that its imbalance is one of the variants that Chivas’ squad does not currently have.