What Megan Fox tattoos mean, one is her ex’s name

If you wonder what the tattoos of the actress Megan Fox, because one is the name of his ex and he fully defends it, although recording the name of your partner is the least recommended by people who tattoo. On the other hand, the others can be a great inspiration if you are looking for an idea.

Megan Denise Fox began his artistic career as model in 2001 and in some of the interviews he has given away, he explained that his first tatoo She did it when she was just 18 years old, when as a young woman, she was a faithful follower of Marilyn Monroe, so she did not think twice and tattooed it on her arm.

However, years later the native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States said that her first tattoo really was for her “a negative character” and that she did not want to be associated with her, for that reason she decided to erase it completely from her skin in 2011. Not even the tattoo of her ex-boyfriend’s name caused such discomfort to the one born on May 16, 1986.

On the back of the interpreter of Mikaela Banes in the 2007 film Transformers also has several tattoos. Shakespeare’s play King Lear, was the inspiration for Megan Fox who decided to get a tattoo reflective phrase in the English language, “We will all laugh at the golden butterflies” and on the nape of the neck it has a chinese symbol which represents strength.

Another of Megan Fox’s initial tattoos is the Yin Yang symbol, it is two intertwined waves that the actress of A canine mind told that they symbolize the love of women of Native American, French and Irish ancestry for the sport known as surfing. It is in black ink and he wears it on one of his wrists.

Anyone who tattooed you will make you reconsider if you do not want to show your love for your partner in any way other than by tattooing his name, those recommendations apparently did not matter to 35-year-old Megan Fox Well, not once if not twice he has tattooed the name of his boyfriend, the first time was the name of her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Brian was the name that Megan Fox got tattooed on her pelvis, after 10 years of marriage from 2010 to 2020 will end, of which three children Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, and Journey River Green. The blue-eyed woman declared that this tattoo would not be erased, as there is always the possibility of having a child who she would give this name to.

The second love tattoo is the one that Megan Fox wears at the height of the clavicle that says in the Spanish language “The gunman”, inspired by nothing more and nothing less than Machine Gun Kelly, which is Colson Baker’s stage name, which is her boyfriend’s name He began dating in 2020. He is an American rapper, singer, and actor.

Megan Fox has a crescent moon and a star on her right ankle, it is about her only color tattoo. On his rib he also has a large tattoo that is a poem that she herself wrote: “Once upon a time there was a girl who did not know love until her heart was broken”. His most loyal fans say that it was done by actor Mickey Rourke, with whom he apparently had a love affair.