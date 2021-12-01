What is the most expensive squad in the Liga MX semifinal?

Mexican soccer has entered its final stretch and there are few matches left to meet the great champion of the MX League. The semifinals of Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 They are already with us, and one of their duels will be the one that faces the Club Leon and UANL Tigers, both of good regular season and suffered quarterfinals.

The Emeralds, third in the general table, they waited in the quarterfinals and had a great rival like Puebla, with whom they fell in the first leg and they had to turn the scoreboard at the Nou Camp de Guanajuato. The cats of Nuevo León, on the other hand, suffered too much against Santos Laguna and they managed to advance with an agonizing goal from Carlos Salcedo that equaled the overall result.

Leon and Tigres squad value

The prices of the Panzas Verdes and Universitarios squads are somewhat different, although both are among the highest if the 18 teams that played in the last championship are taken. Below, Bolavip brings you the market values ​​of the teams of Ariel Holan and Miguel Herrera, according to Transfermarkt.

Club León (50.71 million)

The Lion that Ariel Holan drives has a quote of $ 50.71 million in the market value in its workforce. His three most expensive players are Jean Meneses (5.5 million), Victor Davila (4.4 million) and Omar Fernandez (3.85 million).

Tigres UANL (76.45 million)

Los Felinos de Nuevo León have one of the most expensive squads in Liga MX, with $ 76.46 million in its market price. Your most expensive item is Florian Thauvin (15.4 million), Nicolas Lopez (8.8 million) and Carlos Salcedo (5.5 million).