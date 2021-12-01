What is bulimia? The illness that celebrities such as María Patiño, Angelina Jolie, Victoria Beckham or Jane Fonda have suffered

Bulimia or bulimia nervosa is an eating disorder that affects self-image, which is why it also implies a psychological disorder. Those who suffer from it binge on food suddenly and in secret. They try to compensate for these binges, out of guilt or shame, with induced vomiting, using laxatives, enemas and diuretics inappropriately and / or exercising a lot to try to eliminate excess calories. It can affect any person and age, but the highest number of cases usually occurs in pre-adolescent and adolescent girls and in young women.

Causes of bulimia

Biological, psychological and social

Biological factors related to a vital moment in which there is a negative perception of one’s self-image, lack of emotional balance, and social values ​​and trends about the ideal body have been pointed out as causes of bulimia from a family history of eating disorders.

Bulimia

Risk factor’s

– Being overweight or obese in childhood and adolescence.

– The monitoring of all types of diets without any medical and nutritional control.

– Impulsiveness and low self-control.

There are two types of bulimia:

– Purgative. After the binge, the bulimic person resorts to vomiting, laxatives and / or diuretics to purge himself and thus avoid gaining weight.

– Not purgative. Binge eating is compensated with excessive exercise and / or fasting.

In both cases, bingeing can include eating uncooked or frozen food or taking food out of the trash. Bulimic people are aware that their way of eating is not normal and hide it.

Symptoms of bulimia

Attention to behavior

It is very important to pay attention to a series of behaviors since the bulimic person can hide their disorder for a long time not only because bingeing and purging are done secretly but also because they can avoid social contact and even, family.

It is crucial to be aware of:

– The perception of their own weight although, frequently, they have a normal weight.

– If there is self-rejection, strong insecurity or very low self-esteem.

– If there are wounds in the mouth and / or hands.

– Symptoms of anxiety and / or depression.

– If you spend a lot of time exercising.

– They avoid meals claiming to have already done so.

– Go / n to the bathroom immediately after meals.

– If you feel pleasure before the binge and feelings of guilt and shame after it.

Bulimia also has physical symptoms and some of them can be serious:

– Tooth decay and gum disease.

– Dehydration.

– Digestive problems.

– Irregular or absent menstrual periods in women.

– Alcohol and / or drug abuse.

– Low level of potassium in the blood which can cause arrhythmias.

– Ruptures of the esophagus.

– Swelling of the throat.

– Pancreatitis that can become chronic.

– Hemorrhoids.

– constipation

– Hair loss.

– Dry Skin.

– Weakness in the legs.

– Changes in voice.

– Headache.

– Frequent fainting.

Diagnosis of bulimia

Multidisciplinary

The diagnosis of bulimia is reached if the bingeing and purging are regular, at least twice a week for a minimum of three months. For this, the medical history will be reviewed, a physical examination will be done, blood and urine tests will be requested, and an electrocardiogram. They will also ask for a psychiatric and / or psychological evaluation in which the psychiatric criteria for eating disorders will be taken into account, which in the case of bulimia include:

– Constant preoccupation with food.

– Self-induced vomiting.

– Use of laxatives and other drugs.

– Intermittent fasting periods.

– Weight targets always lower than the optimal weight.

– History or not of anorexia.

Treatment and medication of bulimia

Includes psychotherapy

The treatment of bulimia is multidisciplinary. It includes psychotherapy, which can include the family to help regain control of eating and to help the family itself to cope; medication and nutrition education. The most serious cases may require hospitalization.

On a pharmacological level, it is recommended to prescribe fluoxetine as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI); and in the nutrition education plan, a nutritionist can help develop a healthy diet plan with precise monitoring to prevent hunger and cravings by eating meals regularly.

It is also very important that the patient knows the disease and its consequences thoroughly and is involved in nutritional learning.

Prevention of bulimia

Promote positive self-image

It is crucial to work on self-esteem and positive self-image in addition to reinforcing family and emotional ties. You have to avoid self-criticism, ensure that self-demand and perfectionism are kept at bay and avoid checking your own weight on the scale too often and not overdoing it with the practice of physical exercise.

The environment of the bulimic person must understand that it is necessary to avoid making critical comments about the weight, both their own and that of others, or even about their physical appearance. It is key to understand that the person with bulimia is a person who suffers and you also have to avoid controlling it. The most positive option is to have a constructive and natural dialogue, without forcing, that prevents you from becoming overwhelmed and allows you to feel support and understanding.

