On a day like today, November 28, but in 1893 the women vote for the first time in history in a national election of New Zealand, although at the moment they are not yet allowed stand as candidates. In Spain the female vote was not achieved until 1931.

Also on November 28, although in 2010 the Wikileaks website leaked 250,000 documents that reveal that the Government of The United States gave instructions their diplomats to spy on foreign politicians and senior officials of the United Nations Organization (UN).

You want to know more? Discover the ephemeris of November 28 and see what happened, who was born and who died on a day like today. Also, do not miss what is celebrated, the horoscope and the saints today.

What happened on November 28?

1493: On his second trip, Christopher Columbus arrives with his men at Fort Navidad (in Hispaniola), which they find destroyed and with all the Spaniards dead.

1582: William Shakespeare marries Anne Hathaway.

1814: In London, The Times newspaper becomes the first in the world to be printed with a steam engine.

1848: The Swiss city of Bern is recognized as the capital of the Swiss Confederation.

1912: The National Assembly proclaims the independence of Albania.

1924: Publication of the novel “The Magic Mountain”, by the German writer Thomas Mann.

1936: Spanish Civil War. The playwright Pedro Muñoz Seca was shot in Paracuellos del Jarama (Madrid).

1942: About 500 people are burned to death in the fire at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston (USA).

1943: The Tehran Conference between Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin begins, for the organization of the world after the anticipated victory of the allies.

1960: Mauritania gets independence from France.

1971: Jordanian Prime Minister Wasfi Tell assassinated in Cairo by three Palestinian terrorists.

1983: Francisco Ayala is awarded the National Narrative Prize.

1984: Yasser Arafat resigned as president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and a few hours later withdrew his resignation at the request of his co-religionists.

1994: The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa wins the Cervantes Prize, the highest award for Hispanic Literature.

nineteen ninety six: Algeria passes a constitutional reform that reinforces presidentialism and prohibits Islam for political purposes.

2001: Presidents José María Aznar and George Bush seal the cooperation between the US and Spain in the matter of terrorism in the White House.

2002: Attack in Mombasa (Kenya): 17 dead and 80 injured when a car bomb exploded at the Israeli-owned Hotel Paraíso.

2004: King Abdullah of Jordan signs a decree that removes the title of crown prince from his half-brother Hamzeh el Hussein.

2005: The “Cyber ​​Monday” (cyber Monday) arises in the United States, shopping online.

2010: The EU agrees to a program of financial assistance to Ireland worth 85,000 million euros.

2013: In Spain, the seventh educational reform of democracy receives its approval in Congress thanks to the absolute majority of the PP.

2014: More than 100 people are killed in an attack on a mosque in the city of Kano, in Nigeria.

2016: 71 of the 77 occupants of a plane that crashed near Medellín (Colombia) and in which 22 players of the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense were traveling died.

2017: The Minister of Culture, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, orders Catalonia to return the assets of the Sijena Monastery (Huesca).

2019: The European Parliament declares a climate emergency in the EU.

Who was born on November 28?

1820: Friedrich Engels, German philosopher and revolutionary.

1909: David Miller, American filmmaker.

1925: Umberto Veronesi, Italian physician, politician, surgeon and oncologist (d. 2016).

1932: Víctor Alderete, Argentine lawyer and politician, auditor of PAMI.

1936: Gary Hart, American politician.

1938: José Antonio González Caviedes, Spanish politician.

1961: Ramón García, Spanish television and radio presenter.

1976: Juana Acosta, Spanish nationalized Colombian actress.

1985: Álvaro Pereira “Palito”, Uruguayan soccer player.

Who died on November 28?

1966: José Isbert, Spanish actor.

1976: Rosalind Russell, American actress.

1990: Francisco Godia, Spanish Formula 1 driver

1992: Sidney Nolan, Australian painter.

2010: Samuel Cohen, American physicist.

2015: Rosa Galcerán, Spanish illustrator and poet.

2014: Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Mexican actor, comedian, playwright, writer, screenwriter, director and producer.

2019: Julio Nazareno, lawyer and President of the Supreme Court of Justice of Argentina.

What is celebrated on November 28?

On November 28, the Beginning of Hanukkah or Hanukkah, a very important holiday for the Jewish community that runs until December 6.

November 28 horoscope

Everyone born on November 28 has the zodiac sign sagittarius according to the horoscope.

Santoral of November 28

The November 28 is the saints of Saint Catherine Labouré, Saint Andrew Tran Van Trông, Saint Basil the martyr, Saint Crescency, Saint Edelboldo, Saint Stephen the Younger, Saint Eustace, Saint Felix, Saint Florence, Saint Honesto of Nimes, Saint Hortelano, Saint Irenarco, Saint James of the Mark , San Lamano, San Mansueto de Uruci, San Papiniano and companions, San Pedro, monk, San Rufo, San Sóstenes, Santa Teodora and San Urbano.