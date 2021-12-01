We say goodbye, these games leave Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass law is clear, some come and others leave, although although it is true there are more who enter than those who leave, every month we must remind you In addition to the additions, the games that leave the serviceor. Some of these games we had already anticipated before, but others are now entering their final phase, such as Destiny 2 and its later content.

We remind you that you have a 20% discount in all the games of the service if you buy them while they are active, although you only have a few days ahead to take advantage of your offer.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

FIFA 19

Hello neighbor

Call of the sea

Haven

Morkredd

Football Manager 2021

Destiny 2

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light

We remind you that as soon as new additions to the service are announced we will also know the new games that will come out of it. Just yesterday we had the great news of the arrival to Xbox Game Pass of Aliens Colonial Marines, a game that came to the market very recently and that in this month of December we will be able to enjoy the catalog.