WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF ‘DON’T LOOK UP’

Don’t look up, the new Adam McKay movie will be available in select theaters on December 9 and on Netflix beginning December 24.

Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), make the astonishing discovery of an asteroid orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that it is about to collide with Earth. The other problem is that nobody seems to care. It turns out that alerting humanity to the fateful collision of a rock the size of Mount Everest is considered inconvenient news. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a colossal media tour that takes them from the office of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) – who remains indifferent – and her flattering son and chief of staff. Jason (Jonah Hill), even airing on The Daily Rip, a lively morning show with hosts Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). They have only six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and get the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late proves to be more comical than it is. they imagined. What must be done to make the world turn its head and decide to look up?

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley, with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

“Don’t look up” is written and directed by Oscar® winner Adam McKay («The big bet»), And a cast that also includes Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley.

On Netflix: December 24, 2021

December 24, 2021 In theaters: December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021 Directed by: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Lines of: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Written by: Adam Mckay & David Sirota

Adam Mckay & David Sirota Produced by: Adam McKay, pga & Kevin Messick, pga

Adam McKay, pga & Kevin Messick, pga Director of photography: Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF

Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF Production design: Clayton hartley

Clayton hartley Edition: Hank Corwin, ACE

Hank Corwin, ACE Costume Design: Susan matheson

Susan matheson Music of: Nicholas britell

Comments

Comments