Wasn’t it Tom Holland? 6 actors who almost played Spider-Man

There is less than a month left for it to be released No Way Home, Tom Holland’s third film as the arachnid superhero. With this installment, he has established himself as the Spider-Man of this generation, managing to continue with what actors such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did. Nevertheless, it wasn’t always his name that was considered for the iconic role.

And it is that there were hundreds of young actors who battled to become the next Spider-man, something that came down to seven names that almost got the part. Within these, there are successful current names, like Timothée Chalamet who now has his own franchise.

Actors who almost played Spider-Man

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet was one of the names that rang out when it was confirmed that the new Spider-Man was being sought. The star of Dune had a failed audition and failed to move on to the final stage, which included acting alongside Robert Downey Jr. However, he subsequently held Tom Holland’s performance and points out that it is one of his favorites.

ESA Mariposa

Who did advance to the final audition stage was ESA Mariposa. In fact, the star of Sex education He was one of the closest actors to playing Spider-Man before they settled on Tom Holland. Thus, the role was almost always intended for a young British actor in this remake.

Judah Lewis

Judah Lewis was another of those who passed the final test. Nevertheless, the producers felt he was too young to play the role, considering he was only 14 years old by 2001.

Matthew lintz

Similar was the case of Matthew lintz. The star of Ms. Marvel made it to the final auditions of Spider-Man, but It was one of the youngest actors and the production thought of an actor between 16 and 21 years old.

Charlie plummer

Before appearing in series like Looking For Alaska and The First Lady, Charlie Plummer was also considered to be Spider-Man. Subsequently, he received acclaim for his role in All The Money in the World which was released near the first Marvel installment.

Charlie rowe

Another of the English actors who was quite close to being Spider-Man, was Charlie Rowe. In fact, due to his resemblance to Asa Butterfield and Tom Holland, it is speculated that he was one of those who came closer to winning the role.