Vin Diesel shares a message to Paul Walker on the anniversary of his death

This November 30 marked eight years since Paul Walker died in a car accident. Although the actor is no longer here, he will never be forgotten; proof of it, the emotional message that Vin Diesel has shared on his Instagram account.

Walker’s companion in Fast and the furious it took a while to remember the impact that the actor had on his family, as well as the advice that Paul offered him at an important moment in his life.

“I told you I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital I was going to after work. I will never forget what you told me. You said ‘a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Get in there, cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life ‘”Vin Diesel said.

“Of course, you were speaking from experience, since you had an angel of your own”she added, referencing Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker, who asked Vin to walk her down the aisle when she married Louis Thornton-Allen in October.

Vin Diesel reveals Meadow Walker asked his daughter to be his bridesmaid

In addition to the fact that Diesel accompanied Meadow in one of the most important moments, Walker’s daughter also had a gesture with Vi’s daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, and asked her to be her maid of honor.

“The same angel for whom you helped me prepare in the most beautiful way with your fraternal advice is the same angel that the precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor”the actor wrote. “Miss you. My kids always tell me that ‘Uncle Paul is with you dad, always’ … and I know in my heart that they are right. I miss you Pablo … “Diesel finished.

For his part, Meadow Walker also dedicated a few words to his father on this day. “I love you and miss you incessantly … Today and every day I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend “she wrote on Instagram along with some photos with Paul.