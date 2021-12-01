Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron celebrate the success of ‘Fast and Furious 9’

MEXICO CITY

Fast and furious 9 it has swept in its arrival to the North American theaters. Despite the fact that the film has been released at a time of difficulty for the film industry, which is still struggling to regain normalcy and leave the COVID-19 pandemic behind, the new installment of the action saga has reached stratospheric figures at the box office that had not been seen since before the pandemic.

Toretto and the family have amassed in the United States, during their first weekend, 70 million dollars, the highest grossing of a premiere since the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, which totaled $ 177 million. Globally, the film starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodríguez and company has already exceeded 405 million dollars at the box office.

Faced with this success, Vin Diesel could not hide his joy:

I think what makes me feel the best is the simple idea that people are going back to theaters, “said the actor who plays Dominic Toretto during an act of his partner’s charity project, Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project .

The cinema is back! “, Exclaimed Diesel visibly excited before pointing out that, although the studios that are releasing their films via streaming cannot be blamed,” Universal has had the courage to say ‘Hey, we are going to support the film launch ‘”, an attitude to which the interpreter says” take off his hat. “

In the same vein, Theron, who plays Cipher, has stated that the great reception that the film has had seems “amazing”.

Realizing that they are going for their ninth film is quite impressive, “said the actress, before noting that it is” the perfect film to return to theaters. “

Jordana Brewster, who gives life to Mia and who is also present at the act of the charitable foundation of Theron, has affirmed to feel excited and has valued the current situation as “a great moment to return to theaters.”

With its eight previous films, and the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, The Fast and Furious saga has grossed more than $ 5.9 billion in theaters at the box officegoing Fast & Furious 7 (2015), with more than 1,500 million dollars, its most successful delivery.

Fast and Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin, features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron .

