Viatris, a new concept of healthcare company

Viatris is a new kind of global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people everywhere to live healthier at every stage of life. The laboratory was born from the merger of Mylan and Upjohn, a former division of Pfizer, resulting in a company with about 45,000 employees and a presence in more than 165 countries.

João Madeira, Country Manager of Viatris in Spain, describes the pharmaceutical company as a different concept than what exists in the sector. “Viatris, in Latin means three roads, and our main objectives are specified in access, leadership and collaboration”. The laboratory’s mission is guarantee supply of high-quality medicines at a price that people can bear during all stages of their lives. Also wants lead the development of sustainable operations in the market in terms of supply and sale. The third objective of the laboratory is to position itself as a partner who collaborates with health care.

“We want to be a trusted partner, providing a very complete portfolio. From products used in the early stages of life (such as Dalsy), to diagnostic drugs (HIV self-test), vaccination or chronic diseases. We accompany the person in all stages of their life ”, affirms Madeira.

Viatris, was born in November 2020 and is still in a process of integration and publicizing the brand. “We want citizens, doctors, pharmacists and governments to know our name and trust us. We are the third company in units and the fourth in value in Spain. We have 275 different brands and we produce from self-diagnostic products, generics, original prescription brands, OTC products, to nutritional supplements ”, says the Country Manager of Viatris.

This wide offer, which also aims at flexibility and service to the community, makes Viatris unique compared to its competitors.

Union of Upjohn and Mylan

João Madeira stands out as one of the strengths of the company the confidence that transmits. A trust that means that the more than 420 employees it has in Spain do not stop working to respond to market needs, such as sustainable investment and access to medicines.

In addition to this trust, Madeira also wants the Spanish pharmaceutical market to perceive Viatris as a laboratory that provides the experience that supposes the union of Upjohn and Mylan. “Upjohn It brought with it a broad portfolio of iconic and leading brands that have made history in anxiety disorders, cholesterol, erectile dysfunction, or the treatment of pain or depression. Mylan, meanwhile, provided the great division of generics and the strategies of value to the pharmacy, since it connects and offers a response to the needs of the consumer ”, affirms the Country Manager of the pharmaceutical company.

Viatris was born with great weight in the generic market, but that does not mean that innovation is not among its future plans. “There is a high percentage of the Mylan line that is known for generics, although today it only represents 10% of the value

that we can add to the market in Spain. In any case, these generics allow an annual saving of more than 50 million euros to governments and people who have to pay for medicines. We currently have a portfolio of biosimilars and biologics in which we provide therapeutic options that could guarantee savings of around 2,800 million euros. These savings, in the long term, will allow more people to have access to these drugs and invest this money in other therapeutic areas “, says the Country Manager.

Wide portfolio

There are many products that make up the current Viatris portfolio in Spain. Its main therapeutic areas refer to cardiometabolic, ophthalmological, chronic pain or musculoskeletal. When it comes to well-known brands, Dalsy, Betadine, Armolipid Plus and Bucometasana stand out, among others. Those related to the cardiometabolic area, such as the care of hypertension, diabetes or cholesterol, are the ones that have the most impact on the market. In these months of pandemic, an increase in mental pathologies is being observed, although they are not yet given the importance they should have. In this regard, Viatris also works with products related to depression and anxiety.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, and in a critical first phase in which there was a problem of supplies and a shortage of personal protective equipment, Viatris has collaborated with health entities and state security forces in the distribution of masks and individual protection items.

After this first phase, they have worked to guarantee the production and distribution of medicines. “We have an advantage, and that is that we produce in many areas of the world, which makes us not depend on a single production area. This has been a guarantee in the supply of our patients ”, indicates João Madeira.

Health Europe

The months of Covid have made clear the need to build a Europe of Health in which countries have a spirit of solidarity. “The population has understood the value of the drug. You value what you do not have access to and in the Europe of health we have to collaborate. The industrial fabric has to guarantee not only manufacturing for its citizens, but for all people. The spirit of cooperation is necessary in Europe ”, says João Madeira.

In the process of de-escalation, the focus of health professionals should return to the prevention and treatment of diseases not associated with Covid. In Viatris they are working with medical societies and governments to influence the importance of therapeutic adherence. “We are doing studies on how adherence means a better quality of life for people. We believe that it is something that allows us to acquire and take a position of preferential partner. Our society is aging and Spain in particular is one of the oldest countries. Increased life expectancy means that there will be a need for more drugs. This life that we guarantee has to be with quality. What moves us is to bring life to the years, but also years to life ”, concludes João Madeira.

This content has been developed by UE Studio, creative firm of branded content and content marketing of Unidad Editorial, for Viatris.