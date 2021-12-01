[Tutorial] How to clone a WHOLE BOX into Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl • Pokémon Center

First it was one Pokémon at a time. Then 3 in 3. Then 6 in 6. And now, we’ve finally reached the maximum cloning glitch. With this new glitch you will be able to clone a whole box of Pokémon in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In preparation for this method, all you need is a box with the Pokémon you want to clone and an empty box. That is all.

We recommend disabling autosave before attempting a clone glitch. So you can practice several times calmly to master the method.

Here are the instructions:

Run the menu glitch. To do this, go to the data screen of one of the Pokémon on your team and quickly press ZL, ZR and A. (You have to press the buttons one after the other, but very quickly). At this time you will be in the backpack. Press button B seven (7) times until you return to the main menu. Then choose the option Pokemon and later Boxes (this with the R button). Hover over any Pokémon in the box that you want to clone. Press A to open the list of options. Next, press the X button. You will notice that the main menu opens again on the boxes. Enter Pokémon again and then to Boxes in this other menu. You will go back to the boxes. Choose the option of box list bottom left and press Y to swap the box to be cloned with an empty box (press Y again to release). Press B four (4) times. You will return to the box that you originally had open. Now choose the option to see Pokémon data. Then press the B button to go back to the boxes. Ready! The box has been cloned. From this point you can repeat from step 4 to re-clone another box, or get out by pressing B repeatedly until all menus are closed.

