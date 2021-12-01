Tom Cruise is celebrating his birthday – Film and TV – Culture

He is one of the most important stars of Hollywood and has unstoppable energy when it comes to film projects, but this 3rd of July Tom cruise He has taken a break to celebrate turning 59.

Also, to give pause to a career in the cinema that officially began with an appearance in the film ‘Endless Love’, by Franco Zeffirelli (1981) and that transcended with major projects such as’ Top Gun ‘,’ Rainman ‘,’ Days of thunder ‘,’ Interview with the vampire ‘or’ Eyes Wide Shut ‘.

Let’s remember that the actor was nominated for an Oscar for his work in ‘Magnolia, Jerry MaGuire ‘ and ‘Born on July 4 ‘, among almost a hundred films that have built his career. But perhaps he is popularly recognized for the action saga ‘Mission Impossible’, which, precisely, now has him very busy and stressed.

Gives context: Tom Cruise was furious on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ recordings

The seventh installment of this espionage adventure, in which she plays agent ‘Ethan Hunt’, is paralyzed by the coronavirus. Before they lived the same experience due to a contagion in the production team; then came the famous anger of the protagonist who, on a working day, ran into a group not complying with biosafety regulations. In mid-June of this year, a forced pause was required because a case of the virus was detected. Cruise hopes to release this action film in the 2022.

Already completed ‘Top Gun: Maverick ‘ and the filming of the eighth part of ‘Mission Impossible’ is pending. The latter will be like an adventure, literally in space, since it will be shot outside the Earth with the help of NASA and the Space X company. Likewise, it will continue outlining another science fiction adventure called ‘Luna Park’.

It may interest you: Tom Cruise will be the first actor to travel to space

If last year it was said that the New York actor He celebrated his birthday with an enviable youthful energy, despite the circumstances, it is now feasible to think that 2021 has been a year of very intense challenges for his career, but with the intact ambition of always being the one who seeks to do what others do not dare, to remain relevant in an industry that respects it.

Culture

@CultureET

Other Culture news