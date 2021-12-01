Three Mexican airlines stand out in a list of the worst in the world

They put the name of Mexico high … to the top of the black list in airport service.

There are three brands that operate in the United States that add complaints for poor service.

Users rated the comfort, food, staff and entertainment of the companies.

In the list of the worst airlines on the planet, published by The Sun, Mexico stood out with three operating brands nationally and internationally, which add complaints and complaints from consumers both in social networks and in mediation and investigation folders of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco).

However, the analysis was not carried out only with national data, as it was a study carried out by the Bounce Baggage Storage Service that mapped various experiences of travelers to launch the list: The ten worst airlines in the world 2021.

According to the study, customer complaints were analyzed, as well as the comfort of the seats, the entertainment on board the plane, the quality of the food and even the luggage rules of each brand.

“We all know how frustrating it can be to find yourself stuck in a crowded cabin, without Wi-Fi, or waiting in the departure lounge for hours with no plane in sight.” “That is why we have analyzed the experiences of the passengers, as well as the punctuality of each airline and the maximum baggage allowance they offer to passengers to see which airline leaves customers smiling, “said the study’s directors.

After studying the advertising impact of the most used brands in each country, as well as the planes they use and their operating measures for users and workers, Bounce’s company determined that the worst airline in the world is Live air, a low cost from Colombia that ranked number 1 out of 5 in all criteria, while the Portuguese airline TAP had the most complaints during a six-month period, with 1,430.

Also, the well-known Irish airport brand Ryanair came in fourth place, while the British low cost easyJet came in seventh, as both did not offer free carry-on luggage in the cabin. In fact, the latter discarded its free carry-on luggage at the beginning of the year, when previously it allowed all passengers to carry a suitcase on board without weight restrictions.

Although both airlines came out with good marks for customer service, seating comfort and optimal food, it was the lack of entertainment and luggage on board that dragged them to the list.

The mexicans

Among the study of airlines operating in the United States that was published on usebounce.com, Out of 71 airlines analyzed, three Mexican airlines were ranked 2, 3 and 5 of the the ten worst airlines in the world 2021.

This is Viva Aerobus, with a score of 3 out of 10, the entertainment, comfort and quality of food had 1 out of 5, while the personal service scored 2 out of 5; Volaris obtained 4 out of 10 points, with 1 in entertainment and 2 in food, comfort on board and personal service; however, there are 379 complaints against 27 from January to June.

Both airlines have the Maximum Free Baggage Capacity; Viva Aerobus offers 15 kilograms and Volaris only 10.

Interjet, which was closed due to financial problems and now plans to return, achieved 490 complaints and one point for inflight entertainment.

The 10 worst airlines in the world according to travelers

Viva Air Columbia (3.4) Viva Aerobus (3.6) Volaris Airlineas (4.0) Ryanair (4.2) Interjet (4.6) Vueling Airlines (5.0) EasyJet (5.3) TAP (5.3) Ukraine Int Airlines (5.3) Swoop (5.8)

Among the most common complaints from travelers worldwide are those about the lack or low quality of internet connection, the saturation of planes and the long waiting time to board or take off.

