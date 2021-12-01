this was their romantic date in Los Angeles – Publimetro México

Love is in the air. The Bronx diva, Jennifer Lopez, and the Hollywood heartthrob, Ben Affleck, starred in a romantic getaway after several weeks separated by their work schedules. The couple, one of the most popular in show business, were seen in an exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, where they were photographed by paparazzi.

The protagonist of the new romantic comedy “Marry me” wore a beige fur coat that fell below her knees. She also wore a gold bag and red heels with lighter details. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actor repeated his informal dress with black pants and a dark gray jacket, reported People magazine.

The most tender moment of the night was the scene of the “valet parking” where they both hugged and between laughter they gave a tender kiss. Jennifer and Ben thus demonstrated that the love story they lived 17 years ago is more alive, even this time everything seems to be going so smoothly that those close to them do not rule out an upcoming announcement of their engagement.

“Bennifer” as the media couple is known, was reunited in Los Angeles after she returned from her trip to Vancouver, Canada, where she recorded “The Mother” and the actor from Texas where he is filming his next project. The two made a break from their schedules to celebrate Thanksgiving together with their children, including Affleck’s ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

“The last few weeks have been intense for her. It has been difficult being away from his children and Ben, ”said a source quoted by People. The singer could not hide her excitement to return home and shared on social networks a video set to music by the theme “On my Way” from the film that she stars with Owen Wilson and Colombian reggaeton Maluma.

“It was beautiful but tonight I’m on my way home. I’m so excited for Thanksgiving, ”she said. The Bronx diva and the actor took advantage of the Thanskgivings date to make a collection for those most in need, a day that turned Affleck’s house in Pacific Palisade into a center of operations.

Lopez was seen carrying bags of supplies, also helped by her and Ben’s children. The 52-year-old famous woman wore an outfit with a high neck blouse, dark jeans and high heels, a bit formal for the occasion but it did not stop her from doing the hard work and carrying the weight of several bags of rice deposited in a truck enormous.