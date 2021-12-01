This is the mansion Cardi B says she bought in New York, but it’s actually in New Jersey

Cardi B is the new owner of a very nice mansion in New Jersey.

About a month ago the New York singer Cardi B, 29, shared with his followers that he had acquired a luxurious mansion in upstate New York, something that was not true at all, because their home is actually located elsewhere.

“Now that I have a home in New York, I can have meetings with my family all the time! I have achieved so many things and I still feel far from all the goals that I want to achieve. This is a dream that I can cross out. Let me know if you want a mini tour! ”, Wrote the interpreter of ‘I Like It’ on November 2.

According to the New York Post, which was the outlet that released the news, The Offset couple’s property is located in Tenafly, NJIn other words, about a 25-minute drive from Washington Heights.

The property, for which you paid $ 5.8 million In early September, he underwent a drastic transformation, when it was said that Cardi B allocated close to $ 1 million dollars in improvements.

Before he injected his own style into it, the residence had an area of ​​more than 13,000 square feet, with nine bedrooms, with nine full baths and three half baths.

It also had a hall, a kitchen, a breakfast room, a dining room, a living room, a family room, an office / library, two laundry rooms, a cinema room, a wine cellar, a bar, a gym, recreation area, elevator, garage for four vehicles, among other rooms.

Outside, on its 1.8-acre lot, it had a terrace, with extensive green areas, with a saltwater pool with its respective spa area, with a guest house, with a cabin with an outdoor kitchen and bathroom, with a tennis court, between other amenities.

So far it is unknown how the imposing mansion was after the expensive remodeling that the artist did, since He has not yet done the house tour that he promised so much to his fans, so we will have to be attentive to that great day.

