THIS is the BEST NETFLIX movie to watch this Sunday, June 13; Julia Roberts will move you

Sunday has arrived and it is the ideal day to spend some time with the family and what better than watching a movie, for that we currently have many options available, one of the most important is undoubtedly Netflix, the streaming platform preferred by Mexicans, which in its catalog has titles, both original and from other production companies that are worthwhile.

For this June 13, the recommendation comes from the hand of a 2017 film starring Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay and Owen Wilson. It is an “Extraordinary” story that was precisely its title in Spanish, based on the book of the same name by Raquel Palacio.

What is the best movie to see this June 13?

We are talking about Wonder, the story of August “Auggie” Pullman, a 10-year-old boy who has never attended a “normal” school because he suffers from a condition whereby his face does not look the same as other children and is the reason why his parents they don’t want to release him into the world of a child his age.

Due to the “mandibulofacial dysostosis” he has undergone 27 surgeries, which makes showing his face not easy, so an astronaut helmet becomes the best of allies. This story leads to empathy, to place oneself in the various roles that have to do with Auggie’s condition and to reflect on the role of aesthetics and the socially accepted.

The film was made with a budget of 20 million dollars and reached at the box office a total of 305 million 937 thousand dollars. The guarantee comes with actors of the quality of Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson who to see him in a role like this is surprising, since comedy has been his main work in the cinema.

Wonder is an ideal film to watch as a family, don’t miss the opportunity, here is the trailer:

psc