This is how the pop princess plans her rebirth
The girl in braids and a miniskirt who sang ‘Baby One More Time’, the debut single with which it reached number 1 in the world in 1998, has grown up. Britney Spears comes to the 40 (this December 2) with his head held high after having freed himself from the tutelage of his father, who for almost 14 years has exercised an abusive and humiliating yoke of his personal life, his career and his businesses. She enters the same club to which her friends Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian already belong, and like them, with many benefits (her assets exceed 53 million euros, although until now her weekly allowance, according to court documents, was 2,000 dollars) , but also, she has a profession, that of singing and acting, which she plans to relaunch.
The empowered new pop princess has bought herself a pretty diary and filled it with these professional and vital plans:
The revenge of his parents
During the more than 13 years in which you have exercised your legal guardianship, Jamie spears has forced his daughter to get an IUD to not have more children, to ask permission to buy a soda or take the car, and has even tapped his phone and put cameras in his room (he even hired the services of the Israeli security company Black Box Security). “A misconduct” that “has crossed all the red lines”, according to the artist’s lawyer, Mathew rosengart, and the main argument used by this to convince the Judge Brenda Penny to put an end to such an unfair situation. Now the ‘Piece of Me’ singer has promised that will sue her father for “abusing” her using guardianship. According to several newspapers, there would already be hired forensic accountants for them to do a account tracking since legal supervision began in 2008, thus demonstrating his father’s malpractice. A source has told the ‘Daily Mail’: “She blames her father for effectively ruining her life for the past 13 years. He was in full control, from her finances to whether she could have more children. Britney is now very fiery and can’t wait to see presented as soon as possible a lawsuit against Jamie Spears“On her Instagram account, the singer not only targets his father, he also lets his mother fall off a donkey: “Honestly, every day I wake up it still amazes me how my family and guardianship were able to do what they did to me – it was demoralizing and degrading! (…).” And I don’t go into mentioning all the bad things they did to me , why everyone should be in jail & mldr; yes, including my mother who (so much) goes to church! “
Think ‘do a Rociíto’ with Oprah
As they have done before her Meghan Markle and recently, Adele, the Mississippi artist has advanced on her social networks that she can’t wait to go on the Oprah Winfrey show to ‘do a Rocío Carrasco’, in the Telecinco documentary soap opera ‘Tell the truth to stay alive’. Britney assures that she does not intend to be silent anymore, so she has issued the following strong warning to her family. “I hope you can look up tonight and know exactly what I mean! I have not forgotten,” wrote the singer the day she was released from guardianship. A “source close” to the singer has pointed out to CNN that the Grammy winner has not set a date for the meeting with the famous journalist: “Will it happen? Maybe, but not now,” ensuring that most likely the thing is the program would take place next year.
Wedding plans with Sam Asghari
After four years of dating, and after taking back the reins of her life, one of Britney’s most immediate plans is marry your love and personal trainer Sam asghari. As reported by ‘People’, the singer is already “looking for the perfect place” to celebrate the link. The couple announced their engagement on September 12 and their idea, as the aforementioned publication says, would be to get married “as soon as possible” in an intimate ceremony. Asghari, for his part, has confirmed that the wedding is something that will take place “sooner or later” and that he has left all the preparations in the hands of the artist. “It depends on her. Now she is the one who wears the pants!”, He told the ‘Entertainment Tonight’ program, coinciding with the ‘premiere’ of the movie ‘Gucci House’ in Los Angeles. Also, if it were up to him, he would say ‘yes, I want’ to Britney “at the biggest wedding in the world,” he confessed.
Britney is already the mother of two children, born from her second marriage to the choreographer Kevin Federline. During all this time that their legal guardianship has lasted, the boys have grown a lot: the oldest, Sean Preston, is 15 years old, and Jayden james, 14. In addition, since 2019 the singer only has 30% of her custody. That is why, now that he is free, he dreams of forming a new family next to the model of Iranian origin, 27 years old. With him she hopes to be a mother again. And this time he would like it to be a girl. “I’m thinking of having another baby! I wonder if this time it’s a girl … she’s standing on tiptoe trying to reach for something … that’s for sure,” she wrote on Instagram alongside an image of photographer Kei Moreno.
The singer, according to the TMZ portal, could be thinking about release new music With which to put an end to five years of silence, since in 2016 he released ‘Glory’, his ninth and last album. At the moment, he has not yet contacted any producer and has not chosen composers to start working with. According to several American media have published, “he has been writing music for the past two years because it would be impossible for him not to. Music is his passion and it is in his blood.” What the singer has no intention of is to go on tour again or to perform in front of the public, not even in a ‘show’ like that of ‘Britney: Piece of Me‘, with which he triumphed for five years, from 2013 to 2017, in the Planet Hollywood Resort Casino Las Vegas.
“Today is the best day of my whole life”, wrote in his social profile the creator of ‘Toxic’ and ‘Blackout’ the same 12th of November, when Judge Penny hit the table with the mallet, putting an end to an almost medieval custody like never before seen in the ‘show business’. From that moment on, the Spears’ new life, at her almost, then, 40 years old. He had almost forgotten the little pleasures of his old life, for his own father had forbidden them. Upon sentencing, he wrote: “What an amazing weekend … I’ve felt like I’m in seventh heaven the whole time !!! In fact, last night I had my first glass of champagne in the most beautiful restaurant I’ve never seen. I think I’ve waited long enough after 13 years. ” And he warned: “I will continue to celebrate my freedom and my birthday for the next two months!“. Jarana of the good, what would Tokyo say.