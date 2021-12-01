This is how the pop princess plans her rebirth

During the more than 13 years in which you have exercised your legal guardianship, Jamie spears has forced his daughter to get an IUD to not have more children, to ask permission to buy a soda or take the car, and has even tapped his phone and put cameras in his room (he even hired the services of the Israeli security company Black Box Security). “A misconduct” that “has crossed all the red lines”, according to the artist’s lawyer, Mathew rosengart, and the main argument used by this to convince the Judge Brenda Penny to put an end to such an unfair situation. Now the ‘Piece of Me’ singer has promised that will sue her father for “abusing” her using guardianship. According to several newspapers, there would already be hired forensic accountants for them to do a account tracking since legal supervision began in 2008, thus demonstrating his father’s malpractice. A source has told the ‘Daily Mail’: “She blames her father for effectively ruining her life for the past 13 years. He was in full control, from her finances to whether she could have more children. Britney is now very fiery and can’t wait to see presented as soon as possible a lawsuit against Jamie Spears“On her Instagram account, the singer not only targets his father, he also lets his mother fall off a donkey: “Honestly, every day I wake up it still amazes me how my family and guardianship were able to do what they did to me – it was demoralizing and degrading! (…).” And I don’t go into mentioning all the bad things they did to me , why everyone should be in jail & mldr; yes, including my mother who (so much) goes to church! “