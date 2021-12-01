this is how the chalets they have visited are

Related news

The last friday Elsa Pataky (45 years old) and Chris Hemsworth (38) shared on their social networks some romantic photographs and several videos in which they wasted love and complicity. The couple walked through Prague, where the actor is shooting a movie, while kissing and caressing each other with their three children as exceptional witnesses. This trip came after the actress was seen in Madrid and Seville, and that is because she participated in the 30th edition of the International Purebred Spanish Horse Show (SICAB) and there she received an award for her professional projection. But Elsa and Chris have also been very busy in their short time in Spain, having spent time looking for a new investment in real estate.

Pataky has set foot in his homeland after two years without visiting his roots and has not wanted to leave his country in vain. The couple is a great lover of nature and green landscapes, such as those that surround them in their Australian home, and for this reason they have shown a great weakness for the deepest part of the Basque Country. And it is precisely in the Gipuzkoan province currently lives the actress’s brother, Cristian Prieto, together with his wife, whom he married precisely in a rural house in Hondarribia in August 2018.

A few kilometers from San Sebastián is one of the most paradisiacal enclaves of the Basque territory for those who love calm and extensive meadows. On the outskirts of the municipality of Irún, the residents of the Urdanibia urbanization have recently seen Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth strolling caramelized while visiting some of the homes for sale that exist in the area. This was revealed by the Donostiarra journalist Adriana Dorronsoro in It’s already eight, and this newspaper has been able to learn more details about the interest of the actors to find their home more euskadun.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, in the summer of 2018 when they visited the Basque Country.

RRSS

According to the data handled by this medium, the couple has been visiting a very specific profile of houses. Due to the virtues of the Basque location, Elsa and Chris have been able to see their desire to visit single-family homes with large plots and immense gardens satisfied. Throughout the Urdanibia area there are several chalets that meet the marriage requirements, and as EL ESPAÑOL has learned, the properties they have visited at the moment have a price that ranges between 800,000 euros and 1,200,000 euros. Among the requirements requested by the couple, the luminosity that their home must have stands out, as well as open and multipurpose spaces and that in addition to having a large plot with vegetation it has enough privacy with respect to the closest neighbors. One of his favorite visits has been to a single-family house of more than 200 square meters built and more than 4,000 square meters of land.

Elsa Pataky is the one who bears most of the weight of the decision in the couple when it comes to properties located in Spain, because they are the one who best knows the country and what they can find in each area of ​​the territory. But the marriage never carries out investment movements in excessive haste, preferring to meditate on it before disbursing any amount or entering into negotiations. Only with caution and analyzing every detail is how the Hemsworth Pataky have managed to amass the fortune they currently have after their real estate exercises.

Its other properties

It was last February when it was known that Elsa I had bought a new penthouse in Madrid. As revealed Vanitatis, That property is attached to another 80-square-meter penthouse that the actress acquired in 2004, just before moving to Los Angeles for the first time to fulfill her dream. These two properties are located in the Chamberí neighborhood, in Ríos Rosas. They share a terrace and a small patio. A house for which, according to the current market price, would have paid about 300,000 euros.

The signing of the purchase occurred in the summer of 2020 and although she is the owner listed as the owner, it is directly included inside the matrimonial property he has shared with Hemsworth since their secret wedding, held in 2010. A property that also contains the house they built on the Broken Head Federal Reserve, in Byron Bay (Australia), near the city of Brisbane. This spectacular mansion is valued at around 18 million euros, located on an area of ​​four hectares and characterized by the amount of light that its interior offers thanks to the innumerable solar panels located on the roof.

