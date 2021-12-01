This is how Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were and are 25 years after their wedding

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness form one of the most admired and stable marriages in Hollywood. The popular Wolverine in fiction and his wife, who is also an actress, director and film producer, have been married for no more and no less than twenty-five years. They met on the set of the Australian series Correlli in 1995, his love was at first sight, and since then they have much to celebrate. They have formed a beautiful family with their two adopted children -Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15-, and they boast of a love as solid as the first day. Together they celebrate the 66th birthday of Deborra, an admirable mother and wife who has received with emotion her husband’s romantic declaration of love, with whom they are 13 years apart but who for them age has never been an impediment to being happy.

“It’s my amazing wife’s birthday. I’m not sure I can declare a holiday! But it seems like we should. Because I don’t know anyone on this planet who celebrates every moment of every day like her. Deb, you are everything to me. I love you. Happy birthday! “, The protagonist of X-Men, The Final Trick, Les Miserables and The Great Showman. And the reaction of many of its 30 million followers has not been long in coming. Naomi Watts, Natasha Bedingfield or Laura Dern they congratulated the Australian on her birthday.

The images that accompany these lines are more than twenty years apart. Jackman, with longer hair, in addition to the attractiveness and that captivating smile, posed in 2001 with his wife in an image of youth when he starred in the first film of X Men and gave life to Logan, a character who has accompanied him the rest of his career. “Without the support of my wife, it would have been totally impossible to get to where I am. I firmly believe it.”, counted in HELLO! the Australian star who is above all a husband and father of two children before he is a star.

Just a few months after meeting on the television series Correlli where they both worked they said ‘yes, I do’ on April 11, 1996 at St. John’s in Melbourne. The artist remembered with grace how they met during an interview on the Ellen Degeneres program and he was able to declare himself to what is now his wife. “The whole team was in love with her, and I was so ashamed that I didn’t speak to her for a whole week. When I realized that we weren’t talking, I said to myself: This is silly. I organized a dinner and invited her. Well, her and 20 other people. When we were there he said to me: ‘What’s wrong with you? Has something bothered you? Why don’t you talk to me anymore? ‘”A very uncomfortable situation in which the Australian ended up confessing what he felt for her. “Look, I like you, but I’ll get over it“Hugh, who had a partner at the time, told her. To her surprise, it turned out that their love was fully reciprocated and Deborrah’s response was: ‘I like you too”.

Last April on the occasion of their anniversary Hugh Jackman reminded her again how happy she is to be her husband. “Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From almost the moment we met, I knew that our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years, our love has only grown deeper. The fun, the excitement and the adventure are more stimulating, the learning is even greater. I will always be grateful for sharing our love, our life, and our family together. We have just started. Deb, I love you with all my heart. “ Along with these romantic words Hugh Jackman published an unpublished photos of his wedding album, where we see the very young actor seal his love with the great love of his life.

