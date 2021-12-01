This is how Chicharito Hernández said goodbye to Jonathan dos Santos for his departure from the Galaxy

Both Mexicans shared a dressing room with the Los Angeles team (Photo: Instagram / @ ch14_)

The future of Jonathan dos Santos has become uncertain after last Monday, LA Galaxy announce the departure of the midfielder, something that surprised many of the fans of the Los Angeles team, as the Mexican has been a benchmark of the club in recent years.

Through a statement, the Los Angeles team concluded its relationship with the Mexican because his contract ended at the end of this season and therefore The Mexican national team will no longer be able to return to the team’s ranks for 2022.

After making this news known through the club’s social networks, his compatriot, Javier Hernandez, extended a message with which it is clear that their friendship goes beyond the game rectangle, since both are also former teammates of the Mexican team. The top scorer of the Mexican team published on his Instagram account a photograph in which both appear prior to a meeting of the Los Angeles team.

This is how Hernández fired his friend (Photo: Instagram / @ ch14_)

“Your jokes and great attitude are going to be needed irmao, I wish you the best in this new stage and that you achieve all the success you deserve. @ jona2santos “

Both players spent more than a decade defending the Mexican National Team jersey for more than a decade. Although Jona is still contemplated by Gerardo Martino for the conformation of the tricolor team, contrary thing that has faced Hernández Balcázar, who does not report to the team led by him Tata since September 2019.

The two Mexican footballers coincided in the Galaxy since Chicharito arrived as the flagrant reinforcement after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2020. The youngest of the two Santos had traced his career with the Californian team since 2017 when he came to accompany his brother, Giovani.

“Dos Santos’s contract has ended and the midfielder will not return to the Galaxy for the 2022 season ″In this way, the Californian team informed that Jonathan would no longer continue to be part of their ranks.

Chicharito, Jonathan Dos Santos and Efraín Álvarez at the LA Galaxy (Photo: Instagram / @ ch14)

“We thank Jonathan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy“Said Galaxy President Chris Klein. “In five seasons with the Galaxy, Jonathan was a key piece of the team and a leader on and off the field.”

During his time with the California team, the 31-year-old midfielder played a total of 103 league games. MLS and they closed a short account of six goals and 12 assists.

During that same period, the Galaxy They barely qualified in one season for the playoffs, the same one in which they ended up losing in the 2019 quarterfinals.

During this season, the Los Angeles team finished in eighth place in the Western Conference, one below the postseason positions, despite the goalscorer rebirth of its figure, Javier Chicharito Hernandez.

Jonathan Dos Santos has to raise his future (Photo: Twitter @LAGalaxy)

Jonathan’s destiny has not yet found its way, some media indicate that his destiny could be found in Mexican soccer. In the past, dos Santos himself came to admit that one of his dreams was to play for America, a team in which his father had already played, Zizinho and that at that time it was the club where his brother played.

After the departure of Gio of the set of CoapaJonathan noted that his brother had not been valued in the way they would have liked, which could have fractured the former Villarreal midfielder’s dream.

However, other teams such as Rayados de Monterrey, Tigres and Cruz Azul They could also be following in the footsteps of the one formed in the inferiors of Barcelona.

